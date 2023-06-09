close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go Digit Life Insurance gets Irdai nod to carry life insurance business

Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has given permission to Go Digit Life Insurance Limited to carry the life insurance business in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has given permission to Go Digit Life Insurance Limited to carry the life insurance business in India.

Go Digit, a firm backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group, is already in the general insurance business.

With the latest addition, the number of insurers operating in the life insurance segment has gone up to 26.

"Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in its 122nd meeting held on June 02, 2023, has granted a Certificate of Registration to a new life insurer namely, Go Digit Life Insurance Limited to carry life insurance business in India," the regulator said.

Go Digit General Insurance is also proposing to come out with an IPO and has already filed papers with markets regulator Sebi.

Also Read

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

In debate over NPS and EPFO returns, one retirement fund edges ahead

Why spate of bank deposit rate hikes could be a thing of the past

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IRDAI Life Insurance Insurance Sector insurance policies

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go Digit Life Insurance gets Irdai nod to carry life insurance business

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
1 min read

RBI notifies 4 key measures to strengthen 1,514 urban co-operative banks

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Illustration
4 min read

Most Popular

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Illustration
4 min read

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
8 min read

India's forex reserves snap 2-week decline, jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

forex
2 min read

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
9 min read

SBI to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in FY24 by issuing debt instruments

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon