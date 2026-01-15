Hartford Global rents 1.6 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad for ₹92 lakh/month

Hartford Global Services Private Limited has taken on lease a large office space spread across two floors at Kalyani Trident, Gachibowli, Hyderabad for a monthly rent of Rs 92 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate platform.

The firm has leased a total built-up area of 1,59,107 sq ft at a starting monthly rent of ₹92.28 lakh, translating to ₹58 per sq ft.

The premises have been leased from Kalyani Developers and individual owners Geeta Srinivasan, Ramaswamy Srinivasan Karthik, Ramaswamy Srinivasan Monish, and Ramaswamy Venkat Ramana.

Deal structure and key terms

The transaction covers two separate office units within the same commercial complex:

Unit 1 (21st floor)

Area: 76,701 sq ft

Monthly rent: ₹44.49 lakh

Security deposit: ₹2.66 crore

Parking: 102 car parks

Unit 2 (22nd floor)

Area: 82,406 sq ft

Monthly rent: ₹47.80 lakh

Security deposit: ₹2.87 crore

Parking: 111 car parks

In total, the tenant has committed a security deposit of ₹5.54 crore and secured 213 parking slots. Parking charges are fixed at ₹3,500 per car per month, over and above the base rent.

Lease tenure and escalation