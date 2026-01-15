Hartford Global rents 1.6 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad for ₹92 lakh/month
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Hartford Global Services Private Limited has taken on lease a large office space spread across two floors at Kalyani Trident, Gachibowli, Hyderabad for a monthly rent of Rs 92 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate platform.
The firm has leased a total built-up area of 1,59,107 sq ft at a starting monthly rent of ₹92.28 lakh, translating to ₹58 per sq ft.
The premises have been leased from Kalyani Developers and individual owners Geeta Srinivasan, Ramaswamy Srinivasan Karthik, Ramaswamy Srinivasan Monish, and Ramaswamy Venkat Ramana.
Deal structure and key terms
Unit 1 (21st floor)
Area: 76,701 sq ft
Monthly rent: ₹44.49 lakh
Security deposit: ₹2.66 crore
Parking: 102 car parks
Unit 2 (22nd floor)
Area: 82,406 sq ft
Monthly rent: ₹47.80 lakh
Security deposit: ₹2.87 crore
Parking: 111 car parks
In total, the tenant has committed a security deposit of ₹5.54 crore and secured 213 parking slots. Parking charges are fixed at ₹3,500 per car per month, over and above the base rent.
Lease tenure and escalation
The lease has been signed for a period of 60 months (5 years), with a lock-in of 36 months. Rent escalation has been structured at 15% after every three years, providing long-term rental visibility to the lessors while offering operational stability to the tenant.
Founded in 1810, The Hartford is a Fortune 200 company with more than 19,000 employees internationally and headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company serves millions of businesses of all sizes and tens of millions of individuals and their families, helping them to thrive with confidence by anticipating challenges and reducing risks. Backed by two centuries of underwriting, actuarial and risk management expertise -- and a decade of sustained investment in digital modernization -- The Hartford is deploying AI and advanced analytics to enhance decision making and unlock new value.
Topics : Real Estate
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 3:52 PM IST