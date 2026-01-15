Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car loan rates in mid-Jan 2026 start at 7.35%, EMIs from Rs 9,983

Car loan rates in mid-Jan 2026 start at 7.35%, EMIs from Rs 9,983

Lenders kick off 2026 with competitive car finance offers, as public sector banks lead the market with rates as low as 7.35%

Car Loan, market, Automible

Car Loan, market, Automible(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Annual car loan interest rates in January range from 7.35 per cent to above 14 per cent, according to data from Paisabazaar.com on banks and non-banking financial companies.
 
Public sector banks (PSBs) provide competitive rates, particularly for existing customers:
 
  • UCO Bank offers rates starting at 7.35 per cent, while Union Bank of India ranges between 7.40-9.45 per cent. 
  • Punjab and Sind Bank extends loans at 7.50-14 per cent, with concessions available under the “Apna Vahan Sugam” scheme. 
  • State Bank of India provides a straightforward option with a fixed rate of 8.7 per cent. 
  • Privately owned ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank start their rates at 8.50 per cent and 8.20 per cent, respectively, while IDFC FIRST Bank begins at 9.99 per cent.
 

EMI snapshot

 
For a loan of Rs 5 lakh over five years, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) range from Rs 9,983 to Rs 11,634, depending on the lender and rate:
 
 
  • UCO Bank: Rs 9,983 – Rs 10,624 
  • Punjab and Sind Bank: Rs 10,019 – Rs 11,634 
  • HDFC Bank: Rs 10,186 onwards 
  • Federal Bank: Rs 10,624 onwards
Even small differences in rates can change EMIs by several hundred rupees per month, highlighting the importance of comparison.
 
Processing fees and concessions

Processing fees vary significantly, from no fees at Central Bank of India (until 31 March 2026) to up to 2 per cent of the loan amount at ICICI Bank. PSBs often provide nominal fees or concessions for existing customers:
 
Bank of Maharashtra: NIL
 
Punjab National Bank: Up to 0.25 per cent
 
Karnataka Bank: Up to 0.6 per cent
 
Borrowers should consider both interest rates and processing fees to determine the total loan cost.
 
Name of Banks/NBFCs Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs)  Loan amount-5 lakh  Tenure-5 years Processing fee  (% of loan amount)
Union Bank of India 7.40-9.45 9,995 - 10,489 Up to Rs 1,000
Punjab National Bank 7.55-9.45 10,031 - 10,489 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
Bank of Baroda 7.90 - 11.35 10,114 - 10,959 Up to Rs. 2,000
Canara Bank 7.45-11.45 10,007 - 10,984 0.25% ( Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000)
Bank of India 7.60-12.55 10,043 - 11,262 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
UCO Bank 7.35-10.00 9,983 - 10,624 0.5% (Max. Rs 5,000)
State Bank of India 8.7 10,307 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
IDBI Bank 7.75-9.40 10,078 - 10,477 Rs 2,500
Bank of Maharashtra* 7.45-11.75 10,007 - 11,059 NIL
Indian Overseas Bank 7.55-12.00 10,031 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2%
HDFC Bank 8.20 onwards 10,186 onwards Up to 0.5% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 8,000)
Karnataka Bank 8.00-11.50 10,138 - 10,996 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500
Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.50-14.00 10,019 - 11,634 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Indian Bank 7.50-9.55 10,019 - 10,513 Rs. 1,000
IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000
Central Bank of India 7.60-9.20 10,043 - 10,428 No processing fees till 31.03.2026
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank.  **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of 14th Jan 2026
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

