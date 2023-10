The yield on the 10-year United States (US) government bond touched 5 per cent recently, a 16-year high. Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced two new fund offers (NFOs) of schemes that will invest in units of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that invest in US Treasuries. In March 2023, Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF) had launched its Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 Year Fund-of-Fund.

What is on offer?