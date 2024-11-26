Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC Life Insurance suffers data breach: What customers must know

HDFC Life Insurance suffers data breach: What customers must know

HDFC Life said that it has launched an "information security assessment and data log analysis" to trace the root cause

Danger, Hack, Hacking

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Life Insurance reported a data breach on Monday, joining a string of Indian insurers facing similar cybersecurity threats. The company revealed the breach in a regulatory filing, stating it was investigating the issue with information security experts to protect customer interests.
 
“We have received communication from an unknown source, who has shared certain data fields of our customers with us, with mala fide intent,” the insurer said.
 
How is HDFC Life addressing the breach?
 
HDFC Life said that it has launched an “information security assessment and data log analysis” to trace the root cause. “We will take utmost care to handle concerns of our customers and take actions to safeguard their interest,” it said.
 
 
The insurer also assured customers that their interests remain its top priority. “We are committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” the company stated.
 
Irdai's stance

More From This Section

Jobs galore? Demand for entry-level talent up 59% in India's tech sector

Jobs galore? Demand for entry-level talent up 59% in India's tech sector

Logistics

Thematic funds galore: Kotak MF launches Transportation and Logistics Fund

cricket betting , online betting

Fairplay betting case: ED seizes Rs 219.7 cr in assets as probe expands

mutual funds

Axis MF launches a new Momentum Fund: Key features of the scheme explained

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Silver shows similar volatility to stocks: Should you pick gold or silver?

 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is monitoring the situation. In a statement, Irdai said, “We take data breaches very seriously and will ensure that the policyholders' interests are fully protected.”
 
Without naming specific companies, the regulator stressed that it is “in continuous engagement with the affected insurers to understand the full extent of the breaches and the steps being taken to mitigate risks.”
 
Recent breaches in the sector
 
On September 20, personal data of thousands of Star Health Insurance customers, including sensitive details about their medical conditions, was leaked online. The leak was linked to a hacker known as xenZen, who allegedly acquired the information and made explosive claims about its sale.
 
The hacker claimed that the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Star Health Insurance sold the data for $28,000 initially but later demanded $150,000. According to xenZen, the CISO justified the increased demand by stating that the proceeds had to be shared with senior management. When the deal fell through, the hacker reportedly released all the data online.
 
However, the insurer absolved its security chief in data leak incident.
 
Allied Insurance also admitted to a data breach and confirmed it had notified stock exchanges, the government, and the Irdai in line with its standard operating procedures. Meanwhile, Tata AIG General Insurance also reportedly faced similar cybersecurity issues, according to media reports. 
 
 Following these incidents, Irdai directed insurers to conduct IT system audits.
 
“We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that insurers take immediate action,” the regulator said. It added that companies must “act swiftly to secure systems and minimise the risks to policyholders.”
 
Experts weigh in on risks
 
Saurabh Gupta, founder and CEO of VeriSmart AI, described the threats posed by breaches. “Hackers use social engineering, malware, and phishing to access personal data. Once obtained, this information can be misused for identity theft and financial fraud,” he said.
 
Gupta also pointed out that stolen data could lead to severe consequences beyond financial loss. “The impact of data theft can range from embarrassment to life-threatening situations, depending on the information compromised,” he explained.
 
“Data breaches can lead to regulatory penalties, legal liabilities, and reputational damage. Companies often find recovery a slow and costly process,” said Gangesh Varma, Principal Associate at Saraf and Partners cautioned.
 
Protecting individuals and businesses
 
To mitigate risks, Gupta advised individuals to act swiftly. “Change passwords immediately, enable two-factor authentication, and stay vigilant for any suspicious online activity,” he recommended.
 
For companies, Gupta urged proactive measures. “An incident response plan is a must. Reporting breaches to authorities and affected individuals is not just ethical but a legal requirement,” he said.
 
Varma added, “The forthcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Act will introduce stricter penalties for businesses failing to protect customer data. Companies must prioritise compliance to avoid such risks.”
 
“Our online lives are deeply intertwined with our physical lives. Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s essential,” he said.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Nov 26: HUL, SBI, Coal India, IndiGo, Adani Group shares

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life reports data leak, begins investigation with security experts

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life launches probe after customer data shared with 'mala fide' intent

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stocks To Watch: Adani Energy, Cochin Shipyard, HDFC Life, Vi, Ola Electric

PremiumVibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life

IRR changes due to interest rates, not regulation: HDFC Life MD & CEO

Topics : HDFC Life Insurance Hacking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon