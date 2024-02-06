Sensex (    %)
                        
India has visa-free access to just 62 nations in the world: Full list

ndia stands at the 80th rank in the list of most powerful passports. Its passport has visa-free access to 62 nations, including Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, Djibouti, El Salvador, Jamaica

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

The Indian passport ranks 80th in the world's most powerful passport list for 2024, with citizens allowed to travel to only 62 countries without a visa. The country shares its rank with Uzbekistan, while  neighbouring nation Pakistan is positioned at 101 spot. 

An unprecedented six countries share the top spot with visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations on the 2024 Henley Passport Index. Four EU member states — France, Germany, Italy, and Spain — join Japan and Singapore in boasting the most powerful passports in the world, with their citizens able to visit an astonishing 194 destinations out of 227 around the globe visa-free. The two Asian nations have dominated first place on the index (which ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa) for the past five years.

The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. If no visa is required, then a score with value = 1 is created for that passport. The same applies if you can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination.

Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score with value = 0 is assigned. This also applies if you need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival.

The total score for each passport is equal to the number of destinations for which no visa is required (value = 1).

Asian tiger South Korea joins Finland and Sweden in 2nd place with visa-free travel to 193 destinations, and another four EU nations — Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and Netherlands — share 3rd place with access to 192.

The rest of the Top 10 is largely dominated by European countries, with the UK climbing up two ranks to 4th place with visa-free access to 191 destinations compared to just 188 a year ago. Australia and New Zealand passport holders both improve their ranking to sit in 6th place with 189 visa-free destinations, while the US retains its 7th place with access to 188 destinations without requiring a visa in advance. It has been a decade since the UK and the US jointly held 1st place on the index in 2014.

Indians can travel visa-free to the following destinations: 
  1. Angola
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia
  5. British Virgin Island
  6. Burundi
  7. Cambodia
  8. Cape Verde Islands
  9. Comoro Islands
  10. Cook Islands
  11. Jamaica
  12. Iran
  13. Indonesia
  14. Haiti
  15. Guinea-Bissau
  16. Grenada
  17. Gabon
  18. Fiji
  19. Ethiopia
  20. El Salvador
  21. Djibouti
  22. Dominica
  23. Jordan
  24. Kazakhstan
  25. Kenya
  26. Kiribati
  27. Laos
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Macao (SAR China)
  31. Madagascar
  32. Marshall Islands
  33. Mauritania
  34. Mauritius
  35. Montserrat
  36. Mozambique
  37. Myanmar
  38. Nepal
  39. Niue
  40. Tanzania
  41. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  42. St. Kitts and Nevis
  43. St. Lucia
  44. Sri Lanka
  45. Somalia
  46. Seychelles
  47. Sierra Leone
  48. Senegal
  49. Rwanda
  50. Samoa
  51. Qatar
  52. Palau Islands
  53. Oman
  54. Thailand
  55. Timor-Leste
  56. Togo
  57. Trinidad and Tobago
  58. Tunisia
  59. Tuvalu
  60. Vanuatu
  61. Zimbabwe
  62. Micronesia

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

