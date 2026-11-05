India plans visa overhaul, cuts categories from 13 to nine: Details

India is planning a major overhaul of its visa system, with the Home Ministry proposing to reduce the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and cut application form fields by 70 per cent. The move is aimed at making the application process simpler, reducing duplication and bringing the framework closer to global practices.

The proposed changes are part of a comprehensive review of the Visa Manual, 2019. Officials said the government also plans to reduce the number of visa sub-categories from 49 to 23, simplifying the classification under which foreign nationals can apply to enter India.

The changes are expected to cover all visa categories and sub-categories, according to officials, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Wednesday.

What will change under the proposed visa reforms?

The government has identified three major areas for rationalisation.

Fewer main categories: The number of primary visa categories will come down from 13 to nine.

Fewer sub-categories: The number of sub-categories will be reduced from 49 to 23.

Shorter application forms: Around 70 per cent of the existing fields in visa application forms will be removed.

The proposed reduction in application fields is intended to eliminate information that is overlapping, repetitive or no longer necessary. This is expected to make forms easier to understand and complete.

The government aims to introduce simpler, more user-friendly application forms across the visa system.

Why is the government reviewing India's visa framework?

The review is intended to rationalise a visa structure that currently has multiple categories and sub-categories. A large number of classifications and application requirements can make it difficult for applicants to identify the appropriate visa and complete the necessary formalities.

By consolidating categories and removing unnecessary fields, the government hopes to make the process less complicated for foreign nationals seeking to visit India.

The proposed changes also seek to align India's visa application framework with international practices, where simpler forms and clearer classifications can make the application process more accessible.

When will the new visa rules come into effect?

The Home Ministry initiated the exercise as part of its review of the Visa Manual, 2019.

A meeting was held in August to discuss amendments to various chapters and Appendices I and II of the manual. During the meeting, officials decided to rationalise and simplify the existing visa regime.

However, the ministry has not announced a date for implementing the proposed changes. The revised categories and application forms are expected to be introduced after the necessary amendments to the manual are completed.

For foreign nationals planning to travel to India, the proposed overhaul could mean fewer visa classifications to navigate and a shorter application process. However, until the revised framework is formally notified, existing visa categories and application requirements will continue to apply.

(With inputs from PTI)