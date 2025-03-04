Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India sees 5th month of negative flows, US accounts for 50% of outflows

India sees 5th month of negative flows, US accounts for 50% of outflows

The largest share of these outflows is concentrated in the US, which accounts for approximately 50% of the total outflows from India-dedicated funds, amounting to $1.45 billion

Money

Money

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s capital flows have remained negative for the fifth consecutive month, although the pace of outflows has slowed. The latest data analysed by Elara Capital reveals a modest weekly outflow of $177 million, marking the smallest weekly outflow since January 2025. However, a significant pressure point continues to be the redemption from India-dedicated funds, which saw a substantial outflow of $370 million this week, pushing the total calendar year-to-date (CYTD) outflow to $2.9 billion.
 
A deeper look into the redemption trends reveals that both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and long-only funds are experiencing strong outflows. ETFs saw redemptions of $1.3 billion, while long-only funds faced $1.6 billion in outflows. This combined outflow underscores the broader trend of investor withdrawal from India-focused investment vehicles.
 
 
The largest share of these outflows is concentrated in the US, which accounts for approximately 50% of the total outflows from India-dedicated funds, amounting to $1.45 billion. Other notable regions contributing to the redemptions include Ireland ($530 million), Luxembourg ($365 million), Japan ($335 million), and the UK ($300 million). These regions continue to show significant outflows, reflecting broader global investor sentiment. 
 
Another factor contributing to the pressure on India’s capital flows is the ongoing weakness of the Indian rupee, which is largely driven by the unwinding of dollar carry trades. As the US dollar strengthens, India’s currency continues to face headwinds, impacting investor confidence and contributing to the outflow trend.

Also Read

Chris Wood at BS Manthan

Indian markets can rise 15% in a year; FII selling surprised me: Chris Wood

foreign institutional investors

FIIs may not return to India soon; China remains a better bet: Analysts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Trump tariff, FII selling: Why Sensex fell 1200 pts; Nifty breached 23,000?

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump Tariffs; FIIs; Titan Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO

Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities PMS

Budget may boost investor confidence, provide mkt triggers: Naveen Kulkarni

 
"50% of total outflows from India dedicated funds are from US followed by Ireland ($530mn), Luxemburg ($365mn), Japan ($335mn) & UK ($300mn). India currency continues to remain under pressure on back of Dollar carry unwind trade from India," said Sunil Jain of Elara Capital.
 
In contrast to India's persistent outflows, foreign fund flows into US markets have continued for 21 weeks in a row, starting from October 2, 2024. However, the pace of inflows has begun to slow, with weekly inflows averaging $5 billion over the past four weeks, down from $8 billion per week since October 2024. Despite this slowdown, the US remains the most preferred market for foreign investors. The stability of the US market and the country’s economic fundamentals continue to attract global capital.
 
Meanwhile, European markets have seen a significant surge in foreign inflows, particularly into the Euro Stoxx 50 index, which is trading near its highest levels since 2000. Investors appear to be positioning themselves for a major breakout in European equities, as evidenced by inflows totaling $1.5 billion this week and $8 billion over the past three weeks. This marks the strongest streak of inflows into Europe since June 2021, led by strong performances in Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
 
Elsewhere, foreign fund flows are stabilizing across most emerging markets (EMs) with the exception of India. The unwind of the dollar carry trade has paused over the last two weeks, and slower foreign inflows have been seen in markets such as Taiwan, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore, and Mexico. In contrast, foreign funds have begun selectively entering China over the past four weeks, signaling a cautious but positive shift in sentiment towards Chinese equities.
   

More From This Section

H1B visa

US warns firms on H-1B visa bias: No favouritism for migrant workers

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

8th pay commission: When will it be formed & how govt salary is calculated

ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential launches 'Pru GIFT Select' for guaranteed income

tourism

India's visa applications up 11% in 2024, Canada and China among favourites

Fixed Deposits

Fixed deposit rates may fall. Should you look elsewhere to park your funds?

Topics : FII flows BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025NAPS Global India IPOIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon