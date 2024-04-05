Sensex (    %)
                             
Indians can now get e-Visa for a trip to Japan: Here's a step-by-step guide

For Indian tourists, the process of obtaining a visa has been simplified with the introduction of eVisas for Japan, effective from April 1, 2024

japan, cheery blossom

Visitors ride a boat next to cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A trip to Japan this time around offers an opportunity to experience its breathtaking cherry blossoms. If this island country is on your holiday travel itinerary, there's good news for you.  

For Indian tourists, the process of obtaining a visa has been simplified with the introduction of eVisas for Japan, effective from April 1, 2024.
The programme is designed specifically for tourists, offering a single-entry visa that permits a stay of up to 90 days in Japan. It's available to Indian citizens and foreign nationals who reside in India.

Applications for the e-Visa must be submitted through the Japan Visa Application Centres, which are operated by VFS Global.

Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for a Japan e-Visa

Step 1: Visit the official website

Begin by visiting the Japan Visa Application Centre's official website, operated by VFS Globa (https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/jpn/)

Step 2: Complete the application form

On the website, navigate to the section for a Temporary Visitor Visa. Review all visa requirements thoroughly before downloading the application form. Fill out the form with accurate information, print it, and sign it. Also, prepare photocopies of all required documents listed for a single-entry short-term tourism visa.

japan, cheery blossom
Visitors ride a boat next to cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Step 3: Schedule an appointment
 
Make an appointment online through the website to submit your visa application at the designated Visa Application Centre. A confirmation email, including your appointment letter, will be sent upon successful booking.

Step 4: Submit your application and await the decision

Attend your scheduled appointment, presenting your completed visa application form and the necessary documents. After submission, await an email notification regarding the status of your application. You can also track your application's progress online using the reference number provided by the Visa Application Centre and your date of birth.

e-Visa processing time
 
The processing time typically spans 5-6 working days, after which a "visa issuance notice" will be mailed to you.

Make sure you have the "visa issuance notice" ready on your mobile device for airport check-in. This notice, provided by your travel agency, includes a two-dimensional barcode. Before travel, open the notice on your device, tapping "Display" to show the electronic notice. A countdown timer will appear, indicating the notice's validity period.

Japan tourist visa fee (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
Single or Multiple visa: Rs 500
Transit visa: Rs 50
VFS service fee for both transit and single/multiple visa: Rs 800

japan, cherry blossom
A man takes a photo with his smartphone amidst blooming cherry blossoms on a bridge in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters

Topics : Personal Finance Japan E-visa

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

