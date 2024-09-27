Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Indians flock to visa-free destinations, spend up to 70,000/person on trips

Indians flock to visa-free destinations, spend up to 70,000/person on trips

Increased disposable income, better airline connectivity, and simplified visa processes have made it easier for Indians to travel abroad

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indians are travelling abroad in greater numbers, with a sharp 12% increase in departures during the first half of 2024 compared to pre-Covid levels, according to a report by rating agency CRISIL. Indian tourists, who accounted for 2.4% of the global outbound travel market in 2019, are now becoming a crucial part of the global tourism landscape.

Increased disposable income, better airline connectivity, and simplified visa processes have made it easier for Indians to travel abroad. "The rise in disposable income has made international travel more affordable, and improved airline connectivity has made foreign destinations more accessible, the report said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

What’s driving the change in travel preferences?

Indians are no longer just seeking typical holidays. Many are opting for unique experiences such as wellness retreats and adventure trips. The demand for international destinations is growing, especially in places where trips are now cost-effective. In fact, a five-day all-inclusive trip from Mumbai to Bangkok during Diwali week, with accommodation in a five-star hotel, could cost around 7% less than a trip to Goa.

With four-star accommodation, the cost of a trip to Bangkok and Goa becomes almost similar. “International destinations are increasingly becoming attractive, with trips sometimes only 5-10% more expensive than domestic travel,” according to Pickyourtrail, an online travel platform.

"In the past year, last-minute bookings to visa-free destinations have surged by about 20-25%. We've even seen customers booking trips while en route to the airport! Hotels are responding with enticing last-minute deals, making spontaneous international travel incredibly convenient," said Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder, Pickyourtrail.

"As more nations recognise the potential of the Indian market, we anticipate a rise in visa-free options ahead," he added.

More From This Section

Central government employees could get higher returns under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) than guaranteed since they will get an option to choose an investment plan out of their funds and 10 per cent government contribution (of a total of 18.5 per

Millennials lead surge in corporate bond investments: Grip Invest report

Vistara flight plane

Vistara-Air India merger: Link Club Vistara and Flying Returns accounts now

Bank of India

Bank of India launches 400-day fixed deposit scheme for festive season

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the conversion of financial and investment services provider Tata Capital Limited (TCL) into a non-banking finance company (NBFC)–investment credit company (ICC) from a NBFC–core investment company (CIC). T

Paying off home loan or making an investment: Which is a better option

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK's new immigration rule: Visa violators to face ban on hiring foreigners


Where are Indians travelling?

Countries that don’t require visas, such as Thailand, Maldives, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, are increasingly popular. Pickyourtrail has witnessed a 20-25% rise in last-minute bookings to visa-free countries over the past year. The convenience of these visa-free destinations is drawing more Indian tourists, especially for short getaways.

“Many travellers are taking advantage of public holidays to book 3-4 day trips,” according to the booking platform. Long weekend getaways to these destinations have seen a 7-10% increase. For many, it's about convenience, as they can squeeze in international holidays without extensive planning.

How long are Indians staying abroad?

According to data from Pickyourtrail, the average stay for Indian tourists in visa-free countries is around 5-7 days:

Thailand: approximately 6 days
Maldives: 4 days
Malaysia: 5 days
Sri Lanka: 4-5 days

These short trips fit well with the preferences of young professionals, couples, and families, particularly those between the ages of 25 and 45. Most travellers are from major metropolitan areas like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.

What are Indian travellers looking for?

A combination of relaxation and adventure seems to be the key for Indian tourists. From beach holidays and water sports to cultural experiences and exploring local markets, travellers are seeking varied experiences. Culinary tourism is also gaining popularity, with many travellers keen on trying local cuisines wherever they go.

How much are Indians spending?

For a week-long international trip, the usual budget for Indian travellers ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 per person, according to Pickyourtrail. Value-for-money deals and package options are preferred, allowing travellers to enjoy more for less.

Travellers are more interested in balancing cost with experience. "Indians are increasingly opting for value-for-money options that still offer a great travel experience," says the travel platform.


Also Read

thailand hotel murder

Six dead in Bangkok's five-star hotel: A case of poison and a missing guest

Thailand

Thailand aims for 3% economic growth this year, to attract more tourists

Bond market

SP Group plans new $253.5 mn bond sale, seeks more time to repay some dues

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences announce strategic merger

Dream11, fantasy sports, fantasy leagues, online fantasy sports

TIGA Investments receives CCI's clearance to acquire stake in Dream11

Topics : Bangkok tourism air travel in India Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon