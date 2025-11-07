Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IRCTC changes rule: Aadhaar mandatory for booking tickets 8 am to 10 am

IRCTC changes rule: Aadhaar mandatory for booking tickets 8 am to 10 am

IRCTC New Rule: Railways seeks to curb fraud and ensure fair access during peak demand hours

IRCTC

IRCTC New rule (Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for reserving train tickets between 8 am and 10 am on the IRCTC website and mobile app, aiming to curb fraud and ensure fair access during peak demand.
 

IRCTC Aadhaar rule

 
The two-hour morning slot is typically the time when there is a surge in demand for seats in popular trains. To prevent misuse through multiple logins or automated software, IRCTC has now restricted this period exclusively to Aadhaar-verified users. Travellers who have not linked their Aadhaar can still book tickets outside the 8 am–10 am window. The rule became effective on October 28.
 
 

Part of a wider crackdown on misuse

 
The move follows similar measures introduced earlier this year for Tatkal bookings. Since July 1, Aadhaar verification has been mandatory for online Tatkal reservations. Later, from 15 July 2025, the Railways added an OTP-based Aadhaar authentication layer for tickets booked online, through agents, or at PRS counters.
 

How to complete Aadhaar authentication

 
Passengers yet to verify their Aadhaar can do so in a few minutes by logging in to their IRCTC account.
 
  • Visit www.irctc.co.in and sign in. 
  • Go to ‘My Profile’ → ‘Authenticate User’. 
  • Enter your Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID, verify personal details, and click ‘Verify details and receive OTP’. 
  • Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and submit.
Once verified, users can seamlessly book tickets at any time, including the 8 am–10 am slot.
 

What remains unchanged

 
The new rule applies only to online reservations. Passengers booking tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters face no change in procedure or timing.
 

Why it matters for passengers

 
With the rule now implemented, travellers who rely on IRCTC for booking morning tickets must complete Aadhaar authentication to avoid failed transactions. The change reflects the Railways’ ongoing push to tighten digital verification, reduce misuse, and make ticketing more transparent for genuine users.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

