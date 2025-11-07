Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan rates start at 7.35% in Nov: Check best offers and terms

Home loan rates start at 7.35% in Nov: Check best offers and terms

State-owned lenders offer the most attractive rates, while their private-sector counterparts may decide on disbursals quicker

Residential property, home loan

Residential property, home loan

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home loan rates in November remain steady, with leading state-owned banks offering the most economical deals. According to data provided by Paisabazaar.com (as of  November 4), rates start as low as 7.35 per cent per annum, depending on the lender and borrower profile.
 

Public sector banks’ home loan rates

 
Among state-owned lenders, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra offer the most affordable home loans, starting from 7.35 per cent per annum.
 
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has home loan rates ranging between 7.50 per cent and 8.95 per cent.
 
 
Punjab National Bank offers similar rates, starting at 7.45 per cent, depending on the loan amount and borrower category.
 
Canara Bank provides slight concessions for salaried borrowers and those opting for ready-to-move properties, with effective rates starting at 7.40 per cent.

Also Read

Home Loan Eligibility

Essential Criteria for Securing Your Home Loan Eligibility

home loans, property, loans, banks, credit

Premji Invest-backed People Housing Finance eyes ₹12,000-crore loan book

RBI

EMI relief may be quicker from Oct as RBI changes loan rules

bank loan, banks

Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

Photo: Shutterstock

Poll-bound Bihar tops home loan growth list at 16.3%: Equirus Securities

 
Some banks are also offering special concessions for women borrowers and takeover loans. For instance, UCO Bank gives an extra discount of up to 0.10 per cent for such applicants.
 

Private banks’ home loan rates

 
Private sector lenders have more variation in their rates.
 
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank begin at 7.90 per cent and 7.65 per cent, respectively.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank charges 7.99 per cent onwards, while Axis Bank’s rates range from 8.35 per cent to 11.90 per cent.
 
Smaller private banks like Karur Vysya Bank and Karnataka Bank start above 8 per cent, going up to nearly 11 per cent, reflecting their higher risk premium.
 
Borrowers seeking faster disbursals or digital processes may prefer private lenders, though the effective cost could be higher.
 

Housing finance companies’ rates

 
LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance are among the lowest, starting from 7.45 per cent–7.50 per cent.
 
Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital offer loans from 7.75 per cent onwards, while PNB Housing Finance rates range between 8.25 per cent and 11.50 per cent.
 
SMFG India Home Finance remains on the higher side, starting at 10 per cent.

Latest home loan rates in November  
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95
Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50
Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00
Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25
Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35
Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15
UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50
Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15
Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75
Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards
Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40
Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards
ICICI Bank 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards
Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35
HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90
Karnataka Bank 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79
Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50
Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58
RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards
HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards
City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85
GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
Sammaan Capital  (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.  **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.  ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
Rates as of 4th Nov 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com

 

Choosing the right lender

 
Experts advise comparing rates carefully, as final pricing depends on the applicant’s credit score, income profile, property type, and loan-to-value ratio. Even a 0.10 per cent difference in interest rate can lead to significant savings over a 20-year tenure.
 
For borrowers with strong credit scores and stable income, public sector banks continue to be the best bet for lower home loan rates this November.

More From This Section

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.6% in Nov: Check best offers and terms of lenders

Investing into the slowdown, Industry optimism

Large caps, banks, realty, gold: ASK's roadmap to building wealth in 2026

Zomato Hyperpure

Zomato Hyperpure inks warehousing lease in Bhiwandi; to pay ₹1.7 cr/ month

markets, trading

Algo trading: Trade with multiple stop-losses, strict risk control limitspremium

Real Estate, capital market

Luxury real estate sees inventory build-up, investors should diversifypremium

Topics : Home loans BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon