Car loan rates start at 7.6% in Nov: Check best offers and terms of lenders

New car loans are available for annual interest rates starting at 7.60 per cent as of early November, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar. The equated monthly instalment (EMI) ranges from Rs 10,043 to Rs 11,699 for a loan of Rs 5 lakh to be repaid over five years, depending on the lender and fees.
Best car loan rates in November
- UCO Bank: Interest rate of 7.60 per cent, EMI Rs 10,043, and zero processing fees on all car and electric vehicles loans.
- Canara Bank: Rates begin at 7.70 per cent, EMI Rs 10,067, with a full processing-fee waiver till December 31, 2025.
- Union Bank of India: Rate range 7.80–9.70 per cent, EMI Rs 10,090–10,550, processing fee up to Rs 1,000
- HDFC Bank: Rates start at 9.20 per cent, EMI Rs 10,428 upwards, processing fee up to Rs 9,000
These figures are drawn from the Paisabazaar table as of November 4.
Wide spread in rates
Public and private banks: Public-sector lenders offer the most competitive rates (around 7.6–8 per cent), while many private banks are well into the 9 per cent or above territory.
Borrower profile matters: Your credit history, income, tenure of employment and overall debt-to-income ratio heavily influence the rate you’ll be quoted
Processing fee: Some banks are using fee waivers and concessions, for example, zero processing fee till end-2025 at certain public-sector banks.
Short-term offers: Many of the best deals are part of festival-season or limited-time campaigns and may not extend indefinitely.
What this means for prospective car-buyers
If you secure the lowest rate (7.6 per cent), the monthly burden of a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years is just Rs 10,000
Don’t assume the quoted “from” rate will apply to you. Always check your eligibility and whether extra costs (processing fee, tenure, and down payment) change the effective cost.
If you are dealing with a private-sector bank or have a less-than-ideal credit profile, expect rates closer to 9–10 per cent or more; factor that into your budget.
Alongside the interest rate, always compare the “all-in” cost: processing fee, possibility of foreclosure/part-payment charges, and other hidden burdens.
Timing matters: If a special offer is flagged “till December 2025” or similar, don’t delay beyond what might be a promo window.