Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Zomato Hyperpure inks warehousing lease in Bhiwandi; to pay ₹1.7 cr/ month

Zomato Hyperpure inks warehousing lease in Bhiwandi; to pay ₹1.7 cr/ month

Zomato Hyperpure has leased a massive 5.53 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi from Zuijin Developers for ₹1.71 crore a month

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Zomato’s B2B supplies arm, Zomato Hyperpure, has signed a large warehousing lease in Bhiwandi, Thane, as it continues scaling its fresh-farm and restaurant-supply logistics network across India.
 
According to registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate firm, Zomato Hyperpure has taken on lease over 5.53 lakh sq. ft. of space from Zuijin Developers Pvt Ltd at Survey No. 84/10/1 and others, Mauje Pogaon, Bhiwandi.
 
Once rent begins post the rent-free fit-out period, Zomato Hyperpure will pay nearly ₹20.58 crore annually for the facility, making it one of its larger warehouse deals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
 
 
Why it matters
 
Bhiwandi has emerged as a warehousing hotbed for e-commerce and logistics due to its connectivity to Mumbai and Nhava Sheva port. With Hyperpure becoming a core growth vertical for Zomato, large-format supply chain investments signal aggressive expansion in restaurant supply, cloud kitchens and fresh grocery distribution.

The new facility, spanning over half a million sq ft, is expected to serve as a key hub for Zomato’s western India operations. 
Deal details as per CRE MATRIX
 
About Hyperpure
 
Hyperpure sources fresh produce, dairy, meat, packaging and essential ingredients directly from farmers and suppliers, delivering to restaurants, hotels and cloud kitchens. The business has been expanding rapidly as Zomato diversifies beyond food delivery.
 
This lease further strengthens the company’s warehousing footprint after similar expansions in Bengaluru, NCR and Hyderabad.

Topics : Zomato

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

