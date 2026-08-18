Largecaps for stability, mid and smallcap funds for higher returns

Why largecaps saw outflows

One key reason for profit-booking in largecap funds was recent performance. “Investors rotated towards midcaps and smallcaps, where earnings growth and recent returns have been stronger,” says Bharat Lahoti, president & co-head, factor investing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Investors often gravitate towards the segment that has stronger momentum.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold largely largecap stocks over the previous few quarters, which weighed on sentiment towards this category.

The Nifty 50 has significant exposure to financials, oil and gas, information technology (IT) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sectors that underperformed for much of 2025-2026. “IT, in particular, was affected by weak US demand and fears of disruption from artificial intelligence,” says Abhishek Tiwari, chief executive officer (CEO), PGIM India Asset Management.

Largecap outlook improving

Experts believe that, far from being bleak, the outlook for largecap funds has, in fact, improved, due to earnings feasibility becoming better.

Largecap valuations are more reasonable than those of other market segments. “Valuations in areas such as large private banks remain reasonable relative to their growth prospects,” says Lahoti.

FIIs turned net buyers in July after four months of selling, suggesting that some of the recent flow headwinds for largecaps may be easing. “A reversal in FII trend could benefit largecaps,” says Tiwari.

Largecap funds are not without risks, however. If the broader market continues to outperform, flows into largecap funds could remain softer. “Largecaps also remain exposed to global factors such as crude oil prices and overseas interest-rate movements, which can affect market sentiment quickly,” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager – research, FundsIndia.

What drove midcap and smallcap inflows

Recent returns have been a major driver of the strong flows into midcap and smallcap funds. “Investors have also been attracted by superior earnings growth in midcap and smallcap companies,” says Lahoti. Many also believe that the domestic capital expenditure and manufacturing cycle will continue to benefit midcaps and smallcaps.

Retail participation remains another important source of flows. Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows touched a four-month high of about ₹31,961 crore in July. “A significant share of this steady monthly money goes into midcap and smallcap funds,” says Mehta.

Higher potential, higher risk

Midcap and smallcap funds have demonstrated strong wealth-creation potential. “Earnings recovery, domestic flows, reform momentum and rate cuts could continue to support these segments,” says Tiwari.

However, valuations are no longer cheap. “Valuations in parts of the midcap and smallcap universe are less comfortable than they were a year or two ago,” says Mehta.

Allocate according to risk

Investors should not let recent performance or inflows primarily guide their market-cap mix. “Investors should align their allocations with their risk appetite, investment horizon, and portfolio objectives,” says Lahoti.

Largecaps provide relatively better stability. “Midcaps and smallcaps offer higher growth potential but expose investors to greater volatility and drawdown risk,” says Lahoti.

How much an investor should allocate to each market-cap segment depends on the investor’s circumstances. “Broadly, a conservative equity investor can keep at least 70-75 per cent of the equity portfolio in largecaps. A moderate investor can consider around 50-55 per cent in largecaps, 30-35 per cent in midcaps and 10-15 per cent in smallcaps. An aggressive investor with a genuinely long horizon may allocate around 35-40 per cent each to largecaps and midcaps and 20-25 per cent to smallcaps,” says Nitin Agrawal, CEO, mutual funds, InCred Money. The suggested allocation for an aggressive investor is suitable only for someone who can withstand a 30-40 per cent drawdown without panic-selling.

Give each category enough time

The minimum investment horizon should rise as investors move down the market-cap spectrum. Largecap funds warrant at least a three-year horizon, though five years is more appropriate to ride through a full market cycle. Midcap funds should ideally be held for at least five years. “Smallcap funds require a minimum seven-year horizon, though a 10-year period is more appropriate for their return potential to play out,” says Agrawal.

Rebalance, don’t abandon largecaps

Largecaps play a crucial role in an equity portfolio. Largecap funds hold more established companies and hence provide stability during sharp corrections. They offer better liquidity when investors need to redeem and anchor the portfolio during periods of broad market stress.

“Completely exiting them can increase concentration risk and reduce portfolio stability,” says Shweta Rajani, head – mutual funds, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Market leadership changes across cycles. “Investors who exit largecaps after a period of underperformance risk missing out when leadership shifts back to the segment,” says Rajani.

If largecap allocation has fallen below its target because of relative underperformance, investors should rebalance by topping it up.

Investors already overweight in midcap and smallcap funds should first calculate their total exposure to these segments. This exercise should include indirect exposure through diversified categories such as flexi-cap, multi-cap and value funds. “Having more than 50-60 per cent of the portfolio in midcaps and smallcaps can result in sharp volatility and higher drawdowns,” says Rajani. Investors in this situation should gradually rebalance towards largecaps instead of making abrupt exits.

For fresh investments in midcap and smallcap funds, SIPs can help average out entry-point risk compared with lump-sum investments.

Finally, investors should review allocation weights annually and rebalance when any market-cap segment moves more than 5 percentage points away from its target allocation.