Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian passport weakens: Why the rich are in a rush to move out of India

Indians have suffered a dip in their global mobility this year, with India dropping from 80th to 82nd place on the Henley Passport Index between January and July, implying that Indian citizens have vi

passport

Tightening of student visa rules by Australia has sparked concerns among Indian nationals, particularly affecting students and those seeking visa renewals. Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Indians have suffered a dip in their global mobility this year, with India dropping from 80th to 82nd place on the Henley Passport Index between January and July, implying that Indian citizens have visa-free access to only 58 destinations.  India is also projected to lose  4,300 millionaires in 2024, down from 5,100 in the previous year. 

"The reality of having visa-free access to just 58 destinations is just one of the reasons driving the significant increase in awareness of and demand for global investment migration opportunities among Indian high-net-worth families...In addition to having a contingency plan in place and enhancing their visa-free travel, among the key reasons Indian families consider alternative residence and/or citizenship is ease of access to excellent higher education institutions for their children. India’s affluent are not just looking to protect their wealth — they are strategically investing in countries that offer a robust educational infrastructure. For this reason, the programs attracting the most attention in terms of enquiries are those offered by Australia, Austria, Canada, Portugal, and the USA," said Rohit Bhardwaj, Director Private Clients and Country Head India at Henley & Partners.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ability to travel visa-free to a wide array of destinations is no longer merely a convenience — it’s a powerful economic tool that can drive growth, foster international cooperation, and attract foreign investment, as per Dr. Juerg Steffen, FIMC, is the Chief Executive Officer of Henley & Partners.

Indian students constitute the biggest share of those studying internationally in the world after China — with an estimated 1.5 million studying elsewhere. Countries with renowned educational institutions, such as Australia, Canada, the UK, and the USA are particularly attractive, and these education hotspots also offer investment migration programmes. 

As per recent market statistics, the USA is the country that attracts the highest number of Indian students globally. Likewise, the US EB-5 Immigration Investor Program is a popular choice among Indian investors, who rank 3rd globally (after China and Vietnam) in terms of the number of visas issued to date in 2024. A significant underlying motivator for wealthy Indian parents whose children aspire to attend prestigious universities is to secure a future without visa complexities after they graduate.

"Consider an Indian high-net-worth investor securing their child access to an Ivy League US college. The four-year degree could cost $250,000. But graduating with permanent residence rights in the USA multiplies career upside, given that America’s median salaries are 32 times higher than India’s, and tech sector equity compensation potential is exponentially greater in Silicon Valley," said Bhardwaj.

More From This Section

Cybercrime costs to hit $10.5 trn by 2025: How insurance may save your biz

Singapore is world's most powerful passport, India stands at 82nd spot

Budget 2024: Old tax regime may still help you save more, here's the math

How Budget 2024 impacts mutual fund investors and what should you do?

Selling your house? Budget 2024 may have increased your tax burden


Gaining US work rights via the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme requires an investment of $800,000. "Compared to the lifetime earning potential for the family and future generations, that is an insignificant investment in residence and, potentially, citizenship privileges for capitalizing on the American Dream. The power of education and expanded access is clear.For the same reason, we are seeing an increase in enquiries regarding investment migration programs in Australia, Canada, the UK, and Europe — destinations where many Indian students pursue higher education," said Bhardwaj.

According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Dashboard, India experienced wealth growth of 85% between 2013 and 2023. As the economy continues to grow and create more high-net-worth individuals, the demand for strategic residence and citizenship planning is set to rise.

Allowing the free movement of people and capital across international borders enables investment and talent to flow to where it is most needed and has the highest return. For the third year running, the UAE looks set to take first place as the world’s leading wealth magnet, with a record-breaking 6,700 millionaires expected to make the Emirates home by the end of the year, according to the recent Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024. 

With consistent high inflows from India, the wider Middle East region, Russia, and Africa, the anticipated influx of larger numbers of Brits and Europeans looks set to see the Emirates attract nearly twice as many millionaires as its nearest rival, the USA, which is projected to benefit from a net inflow of 3,800 millionaires in 2024.

Andrew Amoils, Head of Research for New World Wealth, says “the ability to travel visa-free or having the option to move your business to a more favorable city have become crucial elements in international wealth and legacy planning for affluent individuals. Increasing numbers of global investors are utilizing investment migration as a mechanism to invest in, access, and operate across a range of wealth hubs worldwide.”


 

Also Read

Millionaires flocking back to US: Why there is renewed demand for EB-5 visa

Investor trends: World's ultra-rich are shifting money to low-risk bonds

India needs to monetise assets to support spending, says JPMorgan

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts; BSE SmallCap index up 2%; MMTC, IFCI zoom up to 20%

Pvt sector needs to step up, match govt's efforts: Anand Mahindra

Topics : millionaires in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon