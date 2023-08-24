Confirmation

Luxury viewing: How multiplexes are getting movie fans to theatres

Ticket prices are worth for the technology, leather seats and gourmet food at theatres, say companies

Gadar 2
Premium

Sunny Deol’s movie 'Gadar 2' is a hit that has brought audiences to theatres. (File photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
When actor Sunny Deol’s movie Gadar 2 was released on August 11, Shubhi Singhal watched it in a luxury theatre near her home in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka.

“No doubt the ticket was for Rs 1,300 per head for PVR Luxe Prime but this is an investment on a bespoke experience. The staff does everything to make you comfortable like if you want ice cold water, or a blanket you can get it on demand. The seating is luxurious leather sofas and there is so much space between the seats,” says Singhal, 33, a homemaker.

Topics : Movie tickets Indian multiplexes Bollywood

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

