Monday, April 07, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Maharashtra RR rate hike: Choose ongoing projects, women ownership helps

Maharashtra RR rate hike: Choose ongoing projects, women ownership helps

The RR rate is the minimum value at which a property must be registered during a transaction

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline
Premium

In areas where market rates exceed RR rates, the revision will have limited impact | Image: Bloomberg

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government recently increased the ready reckoner (RR) rates across the state. The average rise was 
3.89 per cent, though some regions saw hikes as high as 10.17 per cent. 
How RR rate is revised 
The RR rate is the minimum value at which a property must be registered during a transaction. “It is set by the state government and serves as a reference for calculating stamp duty and registration charges. It ensures uniformity and transparency in property transactions, and acts as a safeguard against underreporting,” says Deepak Khandelwal, principal partner and chief sales officer, Square Yards. 
This rate is
Topics : Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance Your money Maharashtra

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon