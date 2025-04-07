Maharashtra RR rate hike: Choose ongoing projects, women ownership helps

The Maharashtra government recently increased the ready reckoner (RR) rates across the state. The average rise was

3.89 per cent, though some regions saw hikes as high as 10.17 per cent.

How RR rate is revised

The RR rate is the minimum value at which a property must be registered during a transaction. “It is set by the state government and serves as a reference for calculating stamp duty and registration charges. It ensures uniformity and transparency in property transactions, and acts as a safeguard against underreporting,” says Deepak Khandelwal, principal partner and chief sales officer, Square Yards.

This rate is