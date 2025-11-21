Friday, November 21, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Midcap and smallcap funds: Continue SIPs despite recent anaemic performance

Midcap and smallcap funds: Continue SIPs despite recent anaemic performance

Maintain allocation to these higher-growth segments because of their potential to offer superior returns over the long term

Investors with at least two to three years of market experience may enter these funds, but with a longer horizon due to their elevated valuations (relative to large caps).

Karthik Jerome
Midcap fund inflows fell 25 per cent year-on-year in October to ₹3,807 crore, while smallcap fund inflows dropped 20 per cent to ₹3,476 crore. After two strong years in 2023 and 2024, returns have been subdued this year. Experts say long-term investors should remain patient and stay invested through the current phase.
 
Why have flows slowed? 
Net inflows across equity categories declined in October, with open-ended equity inflows falling 19 per cent month-on-month. Largecap funds saw a 58 per cent decline and multicap funds 30 per cent.
 
“The decline in flows is part of a broader market-wide moderation in inflows
