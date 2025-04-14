Monday, April 14, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Minimising payout on home loan: Boost credit score, prepay, cut tenure

Minimising payout on home loan: Boost credit score, prepay, cut tenure

A home loan balance transfer can help move to a lower interest rate

home loan
Premium

Choosing a shorter tenure loan can also help minimise the total interest outgo.

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Housing prices have risen 18 per cent on average over the past two years across major Indian cities. Average rates now range from ₹7,989 to ₹34,026 per square foot, according to a recent report by PropEquity. Alongside efforts to lower purchase costs, buyers must focus on reducing the cost of financing the home. 
Check credit score  
Before applying, review your credit score. “Home loan rates are linked to credit scores. A higher credit score means you end up getting the best possible rates,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bankb­azaar.com. A score above 750 is considered good. If your score
Topics : Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance Your money credit score Home Loan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon