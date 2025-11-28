Motor accident claims depend on prompt filing, proper documentation

A recent Karnataka High Court judgement has underscored a crucial aspect of road accident compensation: even minor delays, missing documents or gaps in evidence can cost victims their rightful claim. In the case before the court, a 24-day delay in filing the complaint and the inability to establish the involvement of the offending vehicle led the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to reject the plea — a decision the High Court upheld.

The judgement highlights the importance of understanding how the MACT functions, why its procedures matter, and the steps accident victims must take to avoid losing compensation on technical