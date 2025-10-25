Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Multiple nominations, smoother claims: Nov 1 banking changes explained

Multiple nominations, smoother claims: Nov 1 banking changes explained

From November 1, depositors can nominate up to four people for accounts and lockers, making claims easier and succession of assets smoother

Nominee

Nominee

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
The Ministry of Finance has announced that key sections of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, covering nomination facilities, locker regulations and depositor protection, will come into effect from November 1, 2025.
   
The amendments are part of a broader push to strengthen governance and improve transparency across banks. The new provisions amend multiple legislations, including the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the State Bank of India Act, 1955.
   
According to a Finance Ministry notification dated October 23, 2025, the changes aim to enhance customer convenience and ensure uniform processes across all banks.
   

What’s new for depositors

   
Under the revised rules, depositors will have greater flexibility in nominating beneficiaries for their bank deposits, lockers and assets in safe custody.
   

Multiple nominations for deposits

   Customers can now nominate up to four individuals for a single deposit account. 

  • Nominations can be made either simultaneously (all at once) or successively (one after another).

 

  • This makes it easier for families to claim funds without legal complications in case of the depositor’s death.

  •  

    •  

    Simultaneous nomination

       
    Up to four nominees can be specified, with each assigned a percentage share of the deposit (totalling 100 per cent).
     
    This ensures clear and transparent distribution of funds among all nominees.
       

    Successive nomination

       
    In this format, the next nominee becomes eligible only after the previous nominee’s death.
     
    It provides continuity and clarity in succession, particularly useful for long-term deposits or joint holdings.
       

    Nomination for lockers and safe custody

       
    For lockers and articles held in safe custody, only successive nominations are allowed.
     
    This helps avoid disputes and ensures smooth transfer of contents in case of unforeseen events.
       

    Why this matters

       
    The move is expected to reduce delays in claim settlements and bring uniformity across banks. It will also help depositors plan better for the succession of their assets.
       
    The government will soon notify the Banking Companies (Nomination) Rules, 2025, which will detail the paperwork and process for creating, modifying or cancelling nominations.
       
    As per the State Bank of India (SBI) website, nomination is available for all deposit accounts, lockers and safe custody items held by individuals, whether in single or joint capacity. 
     

    More From This Section

    Fixed Deposits

    Best senior citizen FDs in October: 12 banks offer up to 8.15% interest

    loan

    Tackling festive debt hangover: Repay high-rate loans on priority

    SBG, sovereign gold bonds

    325% returns on SGB 2017-18 Series-IV as RBI announces redemption date

    home loan transfer

    Home loans in October: top banks offer rates between 7.35% and 10.25%

    car laon

    Latest car loan rates in October: 7.6%-14.25% interest and EMIs from ₹10k+

    Topics : BS Web Reports

    Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

    First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

    Explore News

    Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
    Business Standard
    HOT STOCKS
    TOP SECTIONS
    KEY EVENTS
    Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
    LinkedIN Icon