Latest car loan rates in October: 7.6%-14.25% interest and EMIs from ₹10k+

Those planning to take a car loan now have a wide range of options, with banks offering competitive interest rates and varied processing fee structures. According to PaisaBazaar.com, rates for a standard five-year car loan of Rs 5 lakh vary significantly across lenders. Here’s a closer look.
Latest car loan rates in October
The interest rates on car loans from public and private sector banks currently range from 7.60 per cent to over 14 per cent per annum. UCO Bank leads with one of the lowest rates at 7.60 per cent, followed closely by Canara Bank (7.70 per cent) and Bank of Maharashtra (7.70 per cent). On the higher side, Punjab and Sind Bank charges up to 14.25 per cent for certain borrowers.
EMIs for a five-year Rs 5 lakh loan start from around Rs 10,043 (UCO Bank) and can go above Rs 11,699 (Punjab and Sind Bank). State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, offers a flat rate of 8.75 per cent, translating to an EMI of Rs 10,319.
Processing fees and special offers
Processing fees also differ widely. Several banks such as UCO Bank and SBI currently waive fees entirely for car loans, while others charge a percentage of the loan amount, ranging from 0.25 per cent to 2 per cent. Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra are offering limited-time concessions on fees, valid till the end of 2025.
Private lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank tend to charge higher processing fees, often up to 2 per cent of the loan amount, though they also provide faster approval and flexible repayment options.
Choosing the right lender
For buyers, the final choice should balance interest rates, EMIs, and processing charges. Those looking for a low upfront cost might prefer banks waiving processing fees, while others prioritising lower long-term interest could opt for lenders with lower rate bands.
Key takeaways
Public sector banks still offer competitive rates and EMI options.
- Private banks offer convenience and quicker disbursal but at slightly higher costs.
- Seasonal and festival offers can significantly reduce processing fees, so timing the loan application could save borrowers a substantial amount.
- For anyone planning to buy a car in India, it pays to compare multiple offers carefully, factoring in interest rate, EMI, processing fees, and tenure before committing to a lender.