EPFO makes pension claims smoother: 5 updates you should know about

EPFO makes pension claims smoother: 5 updates you should know about

IT upgrades and simpler process leads to 'less paperwork, faster processing' of claims

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on April 17 introduced updates designed to make pension withdrawals easier and quicker. The main changes include:
 
  • Self-declared advances under Para 68B (7) for home improvements 
  • Removal of bank-document uploads and employer approval for seeding bank accounts with Universal Account Number (UAN) 
  • Facial-authentication UAN activation via the UMANG app 
  • Simplified transfer claims with a revamped Form 13 
  • Revised dearness relief rates for pensioners
 
The updates that cut paperwork and strengthen digital processes aim to shorten turnaround times and reduce claim rejections.
 

Self-declaration simplifies home-improvement withdrawals
 
The circular allowed EPFO members to claim funds for home additions or alterations under Para 68B (7) with a simple declaration that five years have passed since house completion — and without proof of any earlier PF advance. Poorva Prakash, partner, Deloitte India notes, the step “eliminates the need for multiple supporting documents, reduces the paperwork burden, and enables faster processing, as field offices will no longer need to verify physical documents.”
 
 
Paperwork cut
 
The circular did away with uploading cheque-leaf or attested passbook images and it removed employer sign-off for bank-account seeding. Members can now link their bank details directly on the EPF portal. According to Prakash, this change will slash claim rejections due to poor-quality uploads and give members a smoother, faster experience.
 
IT upgrades
 
With EPFO’s back-end software handling eligibility checks and approvals automatically, withdrawal claims, which once took 10–15 working days, are expected to be settled in under a week. “Claim processing will be much faster and therefore accelerate settlement under new systems,” says Prakash.
 
Secure digital access via UMANG
 
The UMANG app’s Aadhaar-linked facial-authentication feature (introduced April 8) pre-populates member data to ensure accuracy and guard against fraud. While initially for UAN activation, these safeguards are set to extend to full PF withdrawal requests, marrying speed with security.
 
Other notable updates in 2025
 
  • Form 13 revamp: Streamlined online PF transfers between employers. 
  • Dearness Relief Revision: Pensioners’ DA/DR rates updated effective January 1, 2025. 
  • Centralised Pension Payment System: Enables pensioners to withdraw from any bank branch nationwide.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

