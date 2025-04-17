Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New German govt ends 3-year citizenship policy, retains 5-year route

New German govt ends 3-year citizenship policy, retains 5-year route

Coalition government has also decided not to move ahead with proposals to strip dual nationality of their citizenship if they are involved in extremist activities

Germany, Germany flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany’s new coalition government has said it will abolish the three-year fast-track citizenship path for “well-integrated immigrants”, reversing a key reform introduced less than a year ago.
  Three-year pathway
  The three-year citizenship option was introduced last June by a government on its way out. It allowed immigrants to apply for German citizenship after three years of residency, provided they demonstrated advanced proficiency in German (C1 level) and strong societal integration, such as through volunteer work or notable professional or academic achievements.
 
The reform was widely welcomed by immigrant communities, particularly those with deep ties to Germany through education or employment. It was seen as a progressive step to attract skilled migrants and recognise the contributions of those who had integrated with German society.
 

Also Read

India-Germany, India Germany flag

German official calls urban development key focus of ties with India

Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador in India, German envoy

Germany wants better ties with India on defence, skilled labour: Ambassador

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India surpasses Germany as 3rd-largest wind, solar power generator: Report

India-Germany, India Germany flag

Looking to intensify ties with India in coming years: German envoy

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution

What can Delhi learn from Germany's Rhine cleanup to revive the Yamuna?

 
Political opposition and rollback
 
However, the policy quickly became a point of contention. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), a bloc of Conservative parties that will lead the new government, criticised the expedited process as “turbo” naturalisation. They argued that three years was too short a time for someone to qualify for German nationality, raising concerns about the depth of integration and commitment to German values. With the formation of the new coalition, the parties have agreed to discontinue the three-year pathway.  Also Read: US immigrants, H-1B, green card holders must carry ID 24x7 or face jail
 
What remains: Five-year path and dual citizenship
 
Despite the rollback of the three-year option, the broader naturalisation reform introduced last year will remain in place. Immigrants will be eligible to apply for German citizenship after five years of continuous residence, provided they demonstrate intermediate German language proficiency (B1 level). This is a significant improvement over the previous eight-year requirement and is expected to keep Germany competitive in attracting international talent.
 
The coalition has also decided not to move ahead with proposals to strip dual nationality of their citizenship if they are involved in extremist activities. Previously, the CDU/CSU had proposed revoking the citizenship of naturalised individuals who support terrorism, engage in antisemitism, or “act against the democratic order”.
 
Instead, the coalition agreement for the next government states that the parties will explore potential changes to deport individuals who ‘call for the abolition of the free and democratic basic order,’ but this would target non-citizens, not dual nationals.

More From This Section

Alka Yagnik

Singer Alka Yagnik, daughter buy flat in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 11.5 cr

PremiumMutual fund

Sector & thematic funds: Investors with high risk appetite should stay put

ondc

Axis mutual fund uses ONDC to reach underserved, remote investors

epfo

EPFO can't deny claims for pension on basis of delayed contribution: HC

Income tax return

Old vs new tax regime: Key factors to help you choose before filing

Topics : Germany Citizenship BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon