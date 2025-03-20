Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New pension rules for divorced daughters, claim process made easy

New pension rules for divorced daughters, claim process made easy

A divorced or separated daughter can claim her deceased father's pension. Single mothers in government job can now avail of up to two years of leave in a phased manner

Pension

Pension (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central government has introduced a host of reforms aimed at empowering women, which included giving the right to divorced or separated women to claim her deceased father’s pension.
 
The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has implemented policy changes that boost financial security and workplace benefits for women.
 
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is also in-charge of the DoPT, said in an interview with a news agency on March 16, 2025, that the DoPT has been leading transformative policy initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for women in government service and beyond.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal govt gives nod for ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 for section of employees

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

EPFO settles 21.6 mn claims within 3-day deadline via auto mode: Govt

Debt

HP debt at Rs 1 trn, govt spending Centre's aid on giving salaries: BJP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the NPS (National Pension Scheme) Vatsalya Scheme on Wednesday that will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account. (Photo: PTI)

Over 100,000 babies enrolled for NPS Vatsalya, says PFRDA Chairperson

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues contempt notice to Punjab for not implementing pension scheme

 
One of the most significant changes included a divorced or separated daughter’s right to claim her deceased father’s pension without awaiting a lengthy legal process.
 
 
Additionally, a woman pensioner can now nominate her children for family pension over her husband if she has initiated divorce proceedings or filed cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act or the Dowry Prohibition Act.
 

Here are a few initiatives for women made by the government.

 
Pension security for women
 
The government has made significant amendments to pension rules to provide financial security for women facing difficult circumstances. A childless widow can now remarry and still continue receiving her deceased husband’s pension or family pension, provided her income remains below the minimum pension threshold. This reform acknowledges the right of widows to rebuild their lives without financial instability.
 
Moreover, divorced or separated daughters no longer need to wait indefinitely for court verdicts to access their parents’ pension. If divorce proceedings were initiated during the lifetime of a pensioner, the daughter can claim pension benefits without awaiting the final ruling. 
  Workplace benefits and support systems
 
Beyond pension reforms, DoPT has introduced several measures to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace for women. Key among these reforms is the enhanced flexibility in Child Care Leave (CCL). Single mothers can now avail of up to two years of leave in a phased manner, with the additional benefit of traveling abroad with their children during the leave period.
 
Maternity benefits have also been expanded to include paid leave provisions for women who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth, ensuring they receive adequate recovery time and support.
 
Encouraging women’s participation in governance
 
Union minister Singh underscored the need for greater participation of women in governance, particularly in the context of India’s Viksit Bharat at 2047 vision. The government has introduced several initiatives to promote leadership roles for women in administration and economic activities.
 
These initiatives include:
 
Establishing working women’s hostels and crèches in government offices.
 
Increasing market access for women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs).
 
Modernising Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and launching targeted skill-training programs to prepare women for leadership roles in the digital economy and scientific research. 
 

More From This Section

mutual funds

54% of equity mutual funds outperform respective benchmarks in Feb 2025

A cruise ship holiday means ambling in luxury. (Stock photo)

Find perfect stay in seconds: MakeMyTrip's AI tool simplifies hotel search

Canada Flag

Canada immigration: PR cards in 16 days; travel visa for Indians in 83 days

Tax

Should you continue investing in PPF, SSY, NPS under the new regime?

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand PM

New Zealand offers Rs 1.3 crore scholarship package for Indian students

Topics : Pensions BS Web Reports Maternity leave

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon