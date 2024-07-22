Cashless travel made easy: UPI One World available to all foreign tourists

International travellers can use the UPI One World app to make payments at merchant locations by simply scanning the QR codes. Any unused balance can be transferred back to the original payment source, in accordance with foreign exchange regulations. This enablement has been made possible by the joint efforts of NPCI, IDFC First Bank, and Transcorp International Limited, under the guidance of the Reserve Bank of India.

Making payments in India just got simpler and more convenient for all foreign visitors with the launch of UPI One World. This digital wallet allows visitors from any country to experience India's vibrant culture and stunning landscapes hassle-free.UPI One World wallet, first introduced during the G20 summit hosted by India last year, will now be available to people visiting from many more countries. Foreign visitors can use the wallet to experience the convenience and security of the "made in India" technology. This eliminates the need to carry cash and the complexities of foreign exchange transactions.