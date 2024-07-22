Cashless travel made easy: UPI One World available to all foreign tourists

Making payments in India just got simpler and more convenient for all foreign visitors with the launch of UPI One World. This digital wallet allows visitors from any country to experience India's vibrant culture and stunning landscapes hassle-free.
UPI One World wallet, first introduced during the G20 summit hosted by India last year, will now be available to people visiting from many more countries. Foreign visitors can use the wallet to experience the convenience and security of the "made in India" technology. This eliminates the need to carry cash and the complexities of foreign exchange transactions.
International travellers can use the UPI One World app to make payments at merchant locations by simply scanning the QR codes. Any unused balance can be transferred back to the original payment source, in accordance with foreign exchange regulations. This enablement has been made possible by the joint efforts of NPCI, IDFC First Bank, and Transcorp International Limited, under the guidance of the Reserve Bank of India.
The UPI One World wallet can be availed through authorized PPI issuers at airports, hotels, designated money exchange locations and other touchpoints, following a full KYC process based on a passport and valid visa.
Arrangements will also be made to make these wallets available at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue of World Heritage Committee meeting, for the benefit of delegates. Once issued, the wallet can be loaded, either in cash or through other payment modes.
Here's what you need to know:
- Forget carrying cash or dealing with foreign exchange. Use the UPI One World app to pay for your purchases at shops and restaurants simply by scanning a QR code.
- This service is now available to everyone visiting India, not just those from G20 countries.
- The World Heritage Committee meeting delegates in New Delhi (July 21-31, 2024) can also take advantage of UPI One World. Special arrangements are being made to make acquiring the wallets easy at the meeting venue.
- The UPI One World wallet is issued by authorized providers at airports, hotels, and money exchange locations. It follows a secure verification process to ensure your peace of mind.
- Load the wallet with cash or other payment methods. Any leftover funds can be transferred back to your original payment source when you leave India, following foreign exchange regulations.
This initiative aims to make travel in India smoother for international visitors. By offering the convenience and security of UPI, India's popular digital payment system, visitors can experience India without having to worry about managing cash or currency exchange.