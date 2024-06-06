New Zealand rejects nearly 40% of Indian student visas: Here's why

New Zealand universities are urging the government to address the high rejection rates of student visas for Indian applicants, according to a report by Radio New Zealand (RNZ), New Zealand's independent public service multimedia organisation.

Chris Whelan, chief executive of Universities New Zealand, highlighted the problem with visa processing delays at the start of the academic term. "At the start of semester one this year, nearly 10% of visas to study at a New Zealand university were not yet allocated to an Immigration New Zealand official for processing, and another 2% were still being processed," Whelan told RNZ. He added that 18% of visas overall were not confirmed at the start of the term, causing delays and uncertainty for students.

"New Zealand's international student dream may be turning sour, especially for Indian applicants. Similar to Canada and Australia, New Zealand is seeing a concerning rise in student visa rejections," said Vimal Sharma, Assistant Director - International at Lovely Professional University, in a LinkedIn post.

Anuj Gupta, CEO of Youngrads, told Business Standard that visa rejection rates for Indian students in New Zealand have been increasing, with a notable rise from 28% in 2022 to 40% in 2023, amounting to more than 2,000 rejections this year.

Key points

— High rejection rates of student visas for Indian applicants in New Zealand are causing concern.

— The rejection rate rose to 40% in 2023, up from 28% in 2022.

— Delays and uncertainties in visa processing are impacting students' academic progress.

— New Zealand universities are advocating for solutions to address these issues.

— Immigration New Zealand maintains that rejections are based on applicants not meeting visa criteria.

— Despite challenges, New Zealand universities remain committed to attracting Indian students through collaborations and partnerships.

High rejection rate for Indian applicants

Between January and April 2024, Immigration New Zealand processed 5,018 study visa applications from Indian students, with 2,010 rejected. In contrast, only 206 of the 8,012 applications from Chinese students were rejected, resulting in a much lower rejection rate of 2%.

In 2023, Indian students submitted 8,810 visa applications, with 5,074 approved and 3,523 declined, resulting in a 40% rejection rate. This was a significant increase from 2022, when only 700 applications were declined, representing a 12% rejection rate.

Impact on students and universities

The delays have caused significant disruption for students, leading to late starts and added pressure to catch up on missed studies. Rejections lead to students losing a year or missing out on opportunities.

Whelan stressed the importance of addressing these delays to maintain New Zealand's reputation as a top study destination. "We need to do better for these students if we want this country to enjoy the benefits of international education," he added.

Why is it concerning?

"New Zealand is a popular choice for Indian students due to its affordability," says Anuj Gupta.

The New Zealand dollar is relatively cheaper compared to other major currencies like the US dollar, pound sterling, and euro, making it a cost-effective option for studying abroad.

New Zealand's eight universities are ranked in the top 3% globally by QS World University Rankings. They offer hundreds of courses across various fields, including computer science, medicine, and business administration. Indian students often enrol in MBA programmes, artificial intelligence, engineering, and hotel management courses.

Efforts to attract Indian students

New Zealand universities are actively working to attract more Indian students. In July 2023, a university was close to signing an agreement with Mumbai's Bombay Stock Exchange Institute. Education New Zealand partnered with the High Commission of India to feature India as the "country of honour" at the New Zealand International Education Conference, NZEIC KI TUA 2024.

Way forward for Indian students

Celia Coombes, director of Student Visa at Immigration New Zealand, said that rejections often occur due to insufficient proof of funds or doubts about genuine study intentions.

So, what's the way forward for Indian students aspiring to study in New Zealand?

“It’s crucial for Indian students to strengthen their visa application by ensuring all required documents are complete and providing clear evidence of financial resources and study plans," says Anuj Gupta.

Here are some tips:

Consult with education advisors.

Avoid common mistakes.

Consider researching universities in New Zealand with a good track record of accepting Indian students.

Explore study options in other countries.

These steps can help avoid losing a year or missing out on opportunities.