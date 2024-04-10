New Zealand tightens visa rules: How will it impact Indian job seekers?

Taking cues from Australia and Canada, New Zealand on Sunday decided to enforce stricter visa regulations in an effort to regulate the influx of immigrants. This includes heightened criteria for English proficiency, requisite work experience, and specific skills. Additionally, the tenure for which one can stay in the country on a work permit has been reduced. This overhaul of the immigration system could notably affect Indians aiming for employment opportunities in the country.

What does this mean for Indians already applying or working in New Zealand?

New Zealand's Alejandra Mercado, Manager of Operational Policy, told Business Standard that, "applications already in progress at the time of the changes will be assessed based on the immigration requirements effective when they applied."

However, these changes might pose challenges for Indians currently in New Zealand or those planning to move there.





ALSO READ: After Australia, New Zealand tightens work visa rules for immigrants Anant Singh Ubeja, a senior associate at SKV Law Offices, said, "The impact on Indians already residing in New Zealand due to an influx of job seekers from India can vary." He added that this could lead to heightened competition for jobs, particularly in industries where both new arrivals and current residents are seeking employment.

How could visa regulation changes affect prospective Indian migrants?

Ubeja further explained that tighter visa regulations might pose significant challenges for Indians aiming to move to New Zealand. "They may face stricter eligibility criteria, longer processing times, or limitations on the types of visas available to them," he noted, suggesting that these hurdles could deter individuals from their migration plans. Ubeja advises consultation with immigration experts to find the most suitable options based on individual qualifications and circumstances.

What challenges do new policies pose for Indian residents?

Amay Jain, a senior associate at Victoriam Legalis, pointed out specific policy changes that could affect Indian residents. "The introduction of English language requirements for low-skilled roles and the reduction of the maximum continuous stay period from five years to three years could potentially disrupt their employment situations," Jain observed. He also highlighted the uncertainty for those in sectors no longer fast-tracked for residency, which could impact their long-term prospects in New Zealand. "The tightening of visa regulations may lead to a sense of insecurity and a feeling of being unwelcome, especially among those vulnerable due to their immigration status," he said, stressing the importance of reassessing qualifications and career goals to adapt to the evolving labour market needs.

Are there still opportunities for Indians in New Zealand?

Despite the tightening of visa regulations, Jain sees alternative pathways for Indians seeking employment in New Zealand. "One option is to explore skilled migration categories such as the Skilled Migrant Category visa," he suggested, which prioritises applicants with in-demand skills and qualifications in New Zealand. Indians might also consider education or training programmes leading to post-study work opportunities or residency pathways. "Another alternative for Indian applicants is to seek employer sponsorship under revised visa programmes that still offer pathways to residency," Jain added.

The Indian community in New Zealand has steadily grown, with Indians making up about 4.7% of the population according to the 2018 census. The Ministry of External Affairs reported approximately 250,000 persons of Indian origin and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in New Zealand as of October 2023, with a significant number settled permanently.