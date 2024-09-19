New Zealand visitor visa: 23% rejection rate for Indian nationals in 2024

If you're considering a trip to New Zealand, you might want to keep some alternative destinations in mind. Securing a visitor visa for New Zealand is proving challenging for many Indian nationals, despite a surge in arrivals from the world’s most populous nation.

Between January 1 and September 8, Immigration New Zealand processed 42,542 first-time visitor visa applications from Indian nationals. Of these, 32,085 were approved, while 9,970 were rejected, marking a 23 per cent rejection rate, according to the latest Immigration New Zealand figures.

In 2023, Indian applicants submitted 91,748 visitor visa applications, of which 68 per cent were approved, and 30 per cent were rejected. This growing number of applications from India continues to rise post-pandemic.

What’s driving the travel boom?

India’s middle class is keen to explore overseas destinations, contributing to the rise in visa applications. Several factors are behind this growth, including relaxed visa rules by many countries and a younger population eager for new experiences.

A report from MakeMyTrip Limited, one of India’s largest online travel companies, revealed that between June 2023 and May 2024, the number of Indian residents taking two or more trips abroad rose by 32 per cent.

Popular destinations for Indian travellers include:

United Arab Emirates

Thailand

United States

Singapore

Indonesia

Countries in Southeast and Central Asia, such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Kazakhstan, have recognised India’s travel potential and are easing visa requirements to attract more visitors.

How does New Zealand compare?

The Henley Passport Index for 2024 ranked the Indian passport 82nd in the world, allowing visa-free access to 58 countries. In comparison, New Zealand’s passport ranked fourth, with visa-free access to 190 countries.

Despite visa challenges, Indian nationals continue to show strong interest in New Zealand. Before the pandemic, New Zealand approved 84,288 visas for Indian travellers in 2018 and 83,583 in 2019. The numbers have surged post-pandemic, with 115,008 visas approved in 2023, and as of 31 August 2024, 97,842 applications had been approved, according to Immigration New Zealand.

India ranks second in visa applications to New Zealand

From January 1, 2024 to September 8, 2024, China led the number of visa applications to New Zealand, with 315,467 submissions. India followed with 134,290 applications, according to official data.

"However, Indian nationals also faced a high rejection rate of 28 per cent, second only to Pakistan, where 71 per cent of applicants were denied visas," as per Radio NZ, a New Zealand-based media firm.

Thailand, by contrast, had the highest approval rate, with 96 per cent of 20,654 applications accepted.

"India is an exciting and important market for New Zealand," said Jock Gilray, director of visas at Immigration New Zealand, in an interview with Radio New Zealand.

Gilray acknowledged that recently there had been a noticeable improvement in the quality of applications from India. "This has led to a higher approval rate and faster decision times," he said.

However, he reminded applicants to be diligent when submitting their visa applications. “Visa applicants must demonstrate genuine intentions to visit New Zealand temporarily and return home at the end of their stay,” he noted.

To avoid visa rejection, Immigration New Zealand recommends focusing on key areas that ensure your application meets all requirements.

1. Provide complete documentation: Incomplete applications are a common reason for rejections. Ensure all required documents are submitted, including valid passports, proof of funds, travel itineraries, and health or police certificates where necessary

2. Genuine intentions: You must demonstrate that your intention for visiting New Zealand is genuine, such as for tourism, business, or family purposes. Providing clear evidence of return travel plans or ongoing obligations in your home country helps support this.

3. Proof of financial stability: Immigration authorities often reject applications where the applicant cannot show sufficient funds for their stay. Ensure you have at least NZD 1,000 per month, or NZD 400 per month if accommodation is pre-paid.

4. Good character and health: If you have any criminal convictions or health concerns, it may affect your application. Make sure to provide police certificates or health exams where required, especially if your stay is longer than six months

5. Accurate and consistent information: Any discrepancies between the details provided in your application and supporting documents can lead to rejection. Double-check your documents for accuracy and consistency.

6. Sponsorship: If you are being sponsored, ensure your sponsor meets the criteria and provides sufficient proof, such as bank statements and employment agreements.