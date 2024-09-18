Visa fraud racket busted in Ludhiana: How US embassy helped unfold case

Ludhiana police on Tuesday exposed a large-scale racket involving the creation of forged educational degrees and work experience certificates to help applicants migrate to the USA. Seven individuals have been accused of running this operation, charging hefty fees for fake documents and even assisting in inflating bank balances to make visa applications appear stronger. Among the accused, three are from Ludhiana.

The racket was uncovered following an investigation led by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed under the orders of Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. The investigation began after a complaint was filed by Eric C Molitors, an overseas criminal investigator at the regional security office of the US Embassy in New Delhi.

The accused involved in the case include Amandeep Singh from Chhatt village in Zirakpur, his wife Poonam Rani, Ankur Kohar of Ludhiana, Akshay Sharma from Bathinda, Kamaljot Kansal of Mohali, Rohit Bhalla from Ludhiana, and Kirti Sood of Barnala. These individuals were connected with fraudulent visa consultancies like Red Leaf Immigration and Overseas Partner Education Consultants, which submitted false information to deceive the US Embassy.

The complaint mentions five applicants – Simran Thakur of Himachal Pradesh, Lovely Kaur of Mansa, Harwinder Kaur of Jagraon, Ramneet Kaur of Nawanshahr, and Rahul Kumar of Haryana. These individuals provided forged documents, including fake degrees, work certificates, and bank balances, all with the help of the accused.

Simran Thakur paid Rs 2 lakh for a forged BSc degree, while Lovely Kaur handed over Rs 18,000 for false bank balance documentation and a work certificate. These fraudulent documents were designed to strengthen their US visa applications.

Modus operandi of the accused

The SIT, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, said that the accused charged applicants for providing fake certificates and helped them inflate bank balances to convince the US Embassy that they had the financial means to stay abroad. Small offices were set up by the accused, including Kirti Sood and Akshay Sharma, to facilitate these operations.

Ankur Kohar, who owned Rudra Consultancy Service, played a key role in arranging fake bank balances for applicants. These documents made it appear as if the applicants had sufficient funds to meet the embassy’s requirements, allowing them to bypass strict visa regulations.

Following the investigation, a first information report (FIR) was lodged under sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and section 24 of the Immigration Act at Division number 5 police station. Sub-Inspector Dharampal, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

Other scams targeting the US Embassy

This isn’t the first time the US Embassy has faced fraud issues. Earlier this year, the embassy flagged a job scam targeting health and safety officers in India and Nepal. Fraudsters posed as agents for US-based companies and convinced victims they needed visas to move abroad. A senior crime branch officer noted that the scamsters used social media ads to attract job seekers.

Since October 2023, several random individuals from India and Nepal had arrived at the embassy premises with forged documents. In response, the Delhi Police registered a case after the US mission expressed concern over the security threat posed by these fake visa holders.

Education fraud: A separate case

In a separate case involving education fraud, 19-year-old Indian student Aryan Anand was caught submitting forged admission and financial aid documents to Lehigh University, Pennsylvania. He went as far as fabricating his father’s death to secure additional support.

The fraud was revealed after a Reddit post where Anand, under the username ‘u/transportationOK4728,’ detailed his deceit. On June 12, Anand was arraigned and charged with forgery, with bail set at $25,000. After pleading guilty, he served a one to three-month sentence in Northampton County Prison and has since returned to India.

India has seen a sharp rise in immigration scams over the past few years, with dishonest agents taking advantage of people hoping to study, work, or migrate abroad. These scams have led to significant financial and emotional turmoil for countless victims.

Not only have these fraudulent activities caused major financial losses, but they have also damaged India's reputation as a trusted provider of skilled labour. As a result, many foreign governments have implemented stricter visa regulations and increased scrutiny of Indian applicants.

According to Delhi Police data, the IGI Airport Police have arrested 108 fraudulent agents in the last six months, a notable rise from the 51 arrests made during the same period last year.