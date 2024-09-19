Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thailand plans Rs 750 tourist tax for visitors: Here's what you must know

Thailand plans Rs 750 tourist tax for visitors: Here's what you must know

The tourism fee, approved by the Thai cabinet in 2022, has yet to be enforced due to the lack of official endorsement through the Royal Gazette

thailand

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Will Thailand's tourism tax finally be implemented after delays? The country's new tourism minister, Sorawong Thienthong, has said he is considering restarting the collection of the 300-baht (Rs 750) tourism tax, a proposal that was put on hold by the previous administration led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The minister, who took office on Monday, has pledged to increase tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht this year.

"I believe the collection of tourism fees benefits the tourism industry since the revenue can be used for the development of infrastructure and attractions, as well as to ensure tourist safety," Sorawong said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

The tourism fee, approved by the Thai cabinet in 2022, has yet to be enforced due to the lack of official endorsement through the Royal Gazette. Although there were plans to introduce it earlier, those were shelved amid opposition from the private sector.

The tourism ministry has not confirmed whether collection will begin in the final quarter of the year. Sorawong explained that more time is needed to assess the system before moving ahead.

According to Bangkok Post, Thailand’s prominent daily, the fee structure, which has remained unchanged since it was first proposed five years ago, includes:
Air travellers paying 300 baht (around Rs 750)
Visitors arriving by land or sea paying 150 baht (around Rs 380)

More From This Section

launchofmodlf

Cashbacks galore: YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card decoded

Mutual Funds

67% of equity MFs outperform respective benchmarks in August 2024

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's firm KA Enterprises buys luxury Bandra flat for Rs 18 cr

India has 198,000 dollar millionaires: Study

Are hedge funds dead? Decoding where ultra-wealthy are investing right now

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Now, SBI MF launches Nifty 500 Index Fund: should you invest?


Who will be exempt from the tax?

Certain groups will not be required to pay the fee, including:
Children under two
Transit passengers
Diplomatic passport holders
Individuals with work permits

Tourist taxes: A global trend

Thailand is not alone in mulling over a tourist tax. Popular cities worldwide, including Edinburgh, Barcelona, Paris, and Venice, all have similar charges. The rates and conditions vary widely depending on the location and the type of accommodation.

In Barcelona, tourists pay both a regional tax and a city surcharge, which can total several euros per night, depending on where they stay.
Paris adjusts its tourist tax based on the accommodation type and its star rating, with luxury hotels attracting higher fees.

In Austria, visitors are required to pay a nightly accommodation tax, with the amount varying depending on the province. In popular destinations like Vienna and Salzburg, the charge can be approximately 3.02% of the hotel bill per person. According to the Embassy of India in Austria, this tax is added on top of the accommodation costs.

Belgium also imposes a tourist tax, which varies depending on the city and the hotel’s size or rating. For example, in Brussels, visitors typically pay around €7.50 (approximately Rs 702) per room, according to the Embassy of Belgium in India. This fee is usually collected during check-in or check-out and is part of the overall accommodation bill.

Bhutan takes a unique approach to tourist taxes, charging visitors a daily fee aimed at supporting sustainable tourism. As of 2024, tourists must pay $100 (around Rs 8,395) per day, and this fee is set to remain in place until at least 2027. Bhutan’s high fees are intended to preserve its cultural heritage and environment while limiting the number of visitors.

These taxes are usually collected at check-in or check-out and are mandatory for most visitors, though some exemptions apply, such as for children or business travellers under specific circumstances.

Also Read

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Visa fraud racket busted in Ludhiana: How US embassy helped unfold case

Property registration, registration

Create, register partition deed for legally binding property division

indian family, parents, children

NPS Vatsalya launched for kids: Know investment amount, eligibility, & more

pf

Now, withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh from your PF, even within 6 months of joining

Turkey

Turkiye introduces new tech visa for entrepreneurs: What you must know

Topics : Personal Finance Thailand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon