Check returns and exit costs before buying non-par insurance plans

These traditional investment-cum-insurance products offer predefined benefits that do not depend on the insurer’s future bonuses or market performance.

Their appeal is strongest for defined goals such as children’s education and retirement. But buyers must weigh the certainty against relatively modest internal rates of return (IRRs), long premium commitments, and poor early-exit economics.

What these plans offer Non-par plans combine life cover with guaranteed maturity or periodic benefits. Participating plans, in contrast, may pay bonuses linked to the insurer’s performance.

“The principal attraction is certainty. You know what you are going to get if you survive the policy term,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser (RIA).

“In a non-participating plan, the policyholder does not participate in the insurer’s performance and does not earn bonuses,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Insurance Samadhan.

The benefits may come as a lump sum or through periodic payments. “Non-participating plans offer life insurance cover along with predetermined, guaranteed benefits,” says Santosh Chacko of SBI Life.

The insurer bears the investment risk that underlies these guarantees. “The investment risk is borne by the insurer, offering customers greater peace of mind,” says Mohit Garg, chief strategy officer, PNB MetLife.

Who should consider them These products suit investors with stable incomes, a low risk appetite and specific future goals. “Non-par savings plans are best suited for individuals who want the security of life cover along with fixed returns,” says Aditya Mall, appointed actuary, Generali Central Life Insurance.

Buyers aged 35–55 with steady incomes can use them for education, marriage and retirement goals, says Mall. Investors who already hold mutual funds or unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) can also use them to add a guaranteed component to their portfolio.

Buyers should, however, seek certainty rather than aggressive wealth creation from these plans. “Wealth preservation, rather than aggressive wealth creation, is where these products fit better,” says Sameep Singh, head of investment, Policybazaar.

Returns may be lower than they look A headline benefit can make the return appear higher than it is. Returns are typically around 3-7 per cent for these products.

“Returns of 4–5 per cent for a 20-year product are poor from a long-term wealth-creation perspective,” says Raghaw.

Buyers must also distinguish between a benefit and a return on the premiums invested. “A survival benefit is a percentage of the sum assured, not necessarily a return on your investment,” says Arora.

Some products may quote attractive guaranteed additions, but these additions may not themselves earn interest. “Some plans can be marketed as giving 8–10 per cent returns, while the actual IRR may be only around 4–6 per cent,” says Arora.

Buyers should calculate the IRR by matching every premium payment with every future benefit. “IRR can be calculated for guaranteed plans, and a buyer can do it with basic knowledge of Excel,” says Arora.

Prepare for a long commitment Limited liquidity is a major weakness. An early surrender can cause substantial losses. “You can get stuck once you enter this kind of product, because the exit penalty can be very high,” says Raghaw.

Before committing, buyers should check the premium-paying period, surrender value and actual payment dates. “Do not assume that you can stop paying after three or five years unless the policy terms actually allow it,” says Arora.

The surrender value after two premiums may be around 30–40 per cent of the premiums paid, says Arora, and it increases as the buyer pays more premiums. Buyers should not use money they may need for emergencies. “The policy should cater to a long-term goal, while the rest of the portfolio remains liquid,” says Singh.

Read the illustration closely The benefit illustration should state the premium-paying term, policy term, death benefit, maturity benefit, income period and surrender value. Buyers must scrutinise the cash-flow dates because a benefit described as starting in a particular policy year may arrive only towards the end of that year.

“The difference between the last premium payment and the first cash-flow receipt can be two years, even if the illustration appears to show it as one year,” says Raghaw.

Buyers should examine the insurer’s claims record and compare the effective yields of similar policies. “Buyers should confirm the exact maturity and death payout amounts written in the policy document,” says Mall.

They should also read the exclusions and understand other policy conditions.

Do not replace pure protection Buyers should not conflate the savings component and life cover with pure protection. “A non-par savings plan is not a substitute for pure protection life insurance solutions,” says Mall.

Separate investments and term insurance usually work better for consumers who can manage both effectively, says Raghaw. But insurance policies can offer features that investments cannot. “Insurance products can provide contractual features that a pure investment product cannot,” says Raghaw.

Non-par plans can also align payouts with future needs. “Customers can time the returns from these products along with their future financial needs,” says Chacko.

Checks before buying Calculate the actual IRR instead of relying on a headline return or benefit percentage. Check the premium-paying period and whether you can sustain every payment. Match the policy term with your financial goal, verify the death and maturity benefits, and understand exactly when the insurer will pay them.