Odisha posts 11% YoY growth in collection of GST in May to Rs 4,397 cr

Odisha registered over 11 per cent growth in collection of gross GST in May to Rs 4,397.73 crore, an official said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
GST

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Odisha registered over 11 per cent growth in collection of gross GST in May to Rs 4,397.73 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The state had mopped up Rs 3,955.75 crore in the year-ago month.

Odisha also posted a 30.28 per cent growth in the state GST and Integrated Goods and Services Tax settlement at Rs 1,675.77 crore in the last month, the official said.

The progressive gross GST collection up to May this year stands at Rs 9,433.47 crore as against a mop-up of Rs 8,865.98 crore in the same period last year, recording a 6.40 per cent growth.

In May, 20.40 lakh waybills have been generated, up by 18 per cent from 17.26 lakhs in the year-ago month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST Odisha May GST collections

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

