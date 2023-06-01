Odisha posts 11% YoY growth in collection of GST in May to Rs 4,397 cr

Odisha registered over 11 per cent growth in collection of gross GST in May to Rs 4,397.73 crore, an official said on Thursday.
The state had mopped up Rs 3,955.75 crore in the year-ago month.
Odisha also posted a 30.28 per cent growth in the state GST and Integrated Goods and Services Tax settlement at Rs 1,675.77 crore in the last month, the official said.
The progressive gross GST collection up to May this year stands at Rs 9,433.47 crore as against a mop-up of Rs 8,865.98 crore in the same period last year, recording a 6.40 per cent growth.
In May, 20.40 lakh waybills have been generated, up by 18 per cent from 17.26 lakhs in the year-ago month.
Also Read
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result
Odisha writes to Centre seeking release of pending food subsidy to state
Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here
GST council to consider decriminalisation of GST law in Dec 17 meet
GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr
CREDAI urges to remove GST on free flats given in redevelopment projects
Himachal collected Rs 1,004 cr tax in this fiscal till May 31: Official
Opportune time to diversify internationally as US indices recover
Aadhaar to identity proof: All questions answered about Rs 2,000 notes
Explained: What are the tax implications of depositing Rs 2,000 notes?
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)