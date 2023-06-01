Himachal collected Rs 1,004 cr tax in this fiscal till May 31: Official

The Department of State Taxes in Himachal Pradesh has collected Rs 1,004 crore in this fiscal till May 31 against Rs 890 crore collected during this period in the last fiscal, registering a growth of 13 per cent in the first two months of 2023, Commissioner (Taxes and Excise) Yunus said on Thursday.

The Department is monitoring the speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of the tax officers to improve GST collection, he said.

The Department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills during this fiscal. The officials in the first two months verified 1.85 lakh e-way bills and collected a penalty of Rs 92 lakh from violators, he said.

The Department has been focusing on fraudulent taxpayers and has detected several non-existing registrations in the past few months.

A two-month-long pan-India special drive against fraudulent GST registration was initiated on May 15.

The objective of the campaign is to uncover fraudulent GST registrations and track to prevent false input tax credit claims from being made through fake or non-genuine GST registrations.

Also Read Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today Cong surge in Himachal trends: Ahead on 37 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 27 Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress Opportune time to diversify internationally as US indices recover Aadhaar to identity proof: All questions answered about Rs 2,000 notes Explained: What are the tax implications of depositing Rs 2,000 notes? Switched jobs in 2022-23? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately Utilise enhanced SCSS limit, but diversify your retirement corpus

The department is in the process of implementing a GST revenue enhancement and capacity augmentation project. The project expects to improve the data analysis capabilities of the department significantly, Yunus said.

--IANS

vg/pgh