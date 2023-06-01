close

Himachal collected Rs 1,004 cr tax in this fiscal till May 31: Official

Department of State Taxes in HP has collected Rs 1,004 cr in this fiscal till May 31 against Rs 890 crore collected during this period in the last fiscal, registering a growth of 13 per cent

IANS Shimla
tax

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
The Department of State Taxes in Himachal Pradesh has collected Rs 1,004 crore in this fiscal till May 31 against Rs 890 crore collected during this period in the last fiscal, registering a growth of 13 per cent in the first two months of 2023, Commissioner (Taxes and Excise) Yunus said on Thursday.

The Department is monitoring the speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of the tax officers to improve GST collection, he said.

The Department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills during this fiscal. The officials in the first two months verified 1.85 lakh e-way bills and collected a penalty of Rs 92 lakh from violators, he said.

The Department has been focusing on fraudulent taxpayers and has detected several non-existing registrations in the past few months.

A two-month-long pan-India special drive against fraudulent GST registration was initiated on May 15.

The objective of the campaign is to uncover fraudulent GST registrations and track to prevent false input tax credit claims from being made through fake or non-genuine GST registrations.

The department is in the process of implementing a GST revenue enhancement and capacity augmentation project. The project expects to improve the data analysis capabilities of the department significantly, Yunus said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

