Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Old shares or dividends left unclaimed? How to reclaim them via IEPF portal

Old shares or dividends left unclaimed? How to reclaim them via IEPF portal

Step-by-step guide to claim unclaimed shares and dividends through the IEPF portal

MCA, SEBI, unclaimed shares, unclaimed dividends, Investor Education and Protection Fund, IEPF, shareholder identification, transmission process, Deepti Gaur, capital market reforms, FICCI conference, share transfer framework

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Not all investors in India are aware that old shares and unpaid dividends lying dormant with companies can be legally reclaimed. The Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) portal, managed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is the official platform designed for this purpose.
 

Why money ends up in IEPF

Unclaimed dividends, matured debentures, and shares are transferred to the IEPF if investors do not claim them within the stipulated period, typically seven years. This often happens when investors move cities, change bank accounts, or lose track of their investments. While the funds are safe, they remain inaccessible unless claimed through proper channels.
 
 

How to check your unclaimed assets?

  • Visit the IEPF website: www.iepf.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘Unclaimed Amounts’ section: Here you can search by your name or company name to check if you have any pending claims.
  • Download the claim form: Known as Form IEPF-5, this form is required to initiate the process of reclaiming shares or dividends.
 

Submitting a claim

  • Complete the form with accurate details of the shares or dividends.
  • Attach the required documents, which may include:
  • Copy of PAN card
  • Original share certificates (if applicable)
  • Proof of identity and bank account
  • Any correspondence with the company regarding dividends or shares
  • Submit the form online or send it via post to the IEPF Authority.
 

Processing time and status tracking

Once submitted, the IEPF authority verifies the documents and processes the claim. Investors can track the status of their application through the portal. Typically, the process may take a few weeks to a few months, depending on verification requirements.
 

Important tips

  • Ensure all documents are correct and legible to avoid delays.
  • Claims can only be made by the rightful owner or legal heirs in case of deceased investors.
  • Regularly check the IEPF portal to identify any unclaimed assets linked to your name.
  • Reclaiming old shares or unpaid dividends is now easier than ever, thanks to the digitised IEPF portal. With a few simple steps, Investors can recover funds that might otherwise remain locked away indefinitely.

More From This Section

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

US trade deal may reignite interest in manufacturing fund segmentpremium

Pension

Draft pension reforms aim to build investor confidence, PFRDA seeks input

passport

New gold? Why wealthy families are investing in countries, not just stocks

Money, finance

Where money's safest in 2025: Switzerland tops resilience Index, India lags

Residential property, home loan

Rajesh cut his EMI with 1 smart ask - The RBI just made it easier for you

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon