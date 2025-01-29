Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / One in 3 Indians lost money to scams in 2024; high-value losses doubled

One in 3 Indians lost money to scams in 2024; high-value losses doubled

The '2024 Scams Impact Survey: India' found that 34% of respondents had paid for goods, services or investments they never received

spam scam phone

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One in every three Indian consumers paid for goods, services or investments that were never delivered in 2024, according to a survey by Fico, an American data analytics firm.
 
Fico surveyed 1,000 Indian adults alongside approximately 11,000 consumers across 14 countries, examining their experiences with real-time payments (RTP), scams and banks’ ability to manage fraud.
 
Scam losses and banking concerns
 
Key survey findings:
1 in 3 Indian consumers faced RTP scam losses

Also Read

cryptocurrencie

CBI busts Rs 350 crore nationwide crypto Ponzi scam, raids seven locations

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Retired bank manager loses 2.2 cr in scam: Here's how to remain protected

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

SBI reward scam: What is it and how to stay safe

NPCI

NPCI clarifies misconceptions about Jumped Deposit scam, no fraud reported

Scam

Torres scam: Rs 5 cr cash seized; scam amount estimated at Rs 22 cr

45% prioritize improved bank fraud detection
34% paid for undelivered goods/services
High-value losses (Rs 8 lakh) doubled from 2% to 4%
 
The ‘2024 Scams Impact Survey: India’ found that 34% of respondents had paid for goods, services or investments they never received. Nearly half (45%) said improved fraud detection systems were the most important step banks could take to prevent scams.
 
 
Scams in India have become more frequent and severe, with financial losses rising.
 
“While fewer Indian consumers reported losses in 2024 compared to 2023, the percentage of high-value losses—those exceeding Rs 8 lakh ($9,200)—doubled from 2% to 4%,” said Dattu Kompella, managing director in Asia for Fico. “While 56% of losses were relatively small, under Rs 50,000 ($580), these amounts can still be devastating for many households.”
 
Growth of real-time payments
 
RTP usage continues to expand in India, with 98% of consumers having sent and 97% having received RTP transactions. The survey found that 79% plan to increase their RTP usage in the next 12 months, far exceeding the global average of 44%.
 
“RTP usage will continue to grow and diversify as more transactions happen among consumers, businesses and public sector entities,” said Kompella. “Yet, there is a pressing need for education on scams and the risks tied to irrevocable payments. Banks must leverage automation, clearly communicate risks and provide robust scam defences to protect Indian consumers.”
 
Consumers want banks to act
 
The survey found that 80% of Indian consumers expect banks to play a more active role in scam prevention. Many said they would view their bank more positively if it intervened in real time to block a suspected scam transaction.
 
“A bank’s ability to combat scams hinges on advanced technologies like AI-powered analytics, contextual decisioning and real-time customer engagement,” said Kompella. “These tools enable targeted warnings and automated actions, such as step-up authentication and transaction suspensions, to enhance scam prevention and protect customers effectively.”

More From This Section

Fixed Deposit

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 9.30% interest to senior citizens on FD

Canada

Canada's immigration backlog drops by 6.5%, permanent residency rises by 8%

French visa, france visa, france

France to double Bengaluru visa issuance by 2026, boost for techies

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Banking sector funds: Invest now to capitalise on credit growth pickup

Union Budget

Senior citizens expect tax relief and higher returns in Budget 2025

Topics : Scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon