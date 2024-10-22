PM Internship Scheme: Points to keep in mind after getting the offer letter

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has made a strong start, with companies offering training opportunities to youth exceeding the government’s initial target of 1,25,000 within just two weeks of the programme’s official launch, according to sources. The internships are set to commence on December 2.
Some prominent companies offering internships include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Max Life Insurance, and Eicher Motor, officials had said earlier.
About PM Internship Scheme
This scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 23. And it took off on October 3. The internship program will be rolled out in two phases, aiming to train 10 million youth over a five-year period. The internships will last for 12 months, with at least half of the program focusing on hands-on work experience.
Steps to take after receiving confirmation
Review your confirmation letter: Ensure that all details regarding your internship position, company, stipend, and duration are correct.
Accept the offer: If you agree with the terms outlined in the confirmation letter, formally accept the offer as instructed. This may involve signing and returning a document or confirming via an online portal.
Prepare required documents: Gather any necessary documents that may be required by the company before starting your internship. This could include identification proof, educational certificates, and any other relevant paperwork.
Complete on-boarding procedures: Follow any on-boarding instructions provided by the company. This may include filling out forms, attending orientation sessions, or completing training modules.
Set up payment information: Ensure that your bank details are correctly submitted for stipend payments. You will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 4,500 from the government and Rs 500 from the company through CSR funds.
Plan your commute and schedule: Organise how you will commute to your internship location and plan your daily schedule to accommodate work hours.
Stay in communication: Keep in touch with your point of contact at the company for any updates or additional requirements before your start date.