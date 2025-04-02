Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank extend FD rates of up to 8.5% till June 30

Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank extend FD rates of up to 8.5% till June 30

Punjab & Sind Bank has discontinued tenures of 333 and 555 days, offering interest rates of 77.2 per cent and 7.45 per cent

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank have extended their limited-period fixed deposit (FD) schemes, allowing depositors more time to avail of interest rates of up to 8.05 per cent. While Indian Bank maintained its existing special rates, Punjab & Sind Bank has revised its offerings by lowering interest rates on select FDs and discontinuing certain special tenures. The new deadline for the two lenders’ special FDs is now June 30, 2025. 
  Punjab & Sind Bank 
Punjab & Sind Bank has lowered rates on its special fixed deposits and discontinued certain tenures. The deadline for its FDs has been extended to June 30 with the revised rates taking effect from April 1, 2025.
 
 

Also Read

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Invest in SBI Amrit Vrishti before March 31 to earn up to 7.75 per cent

Fixed Deposit, FD

AU Small Finance Bank cuts FD rates, offers 8.5% to senior citizens

Fixed Deposit, FD

6 Small Finance Banks offer FD rates of of 8.5% and above for seniors

PremiumBudget 2025-26: Higher FDI limit in insurance to foster innovation

100% FDI in Insurance: Foreign insurers may face distribution challenges

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BAF: A refuge from volatility for new and risk-averse investors

Punjab & Sind Bank has discontinued 333 day and 555 day tenures, offering FD interest rates of 77.2 per cent and 7.45 per cent, respectively.
 
For shorter durations, the interest rates range from 3.50 per cent for deposits maturing between 7 to 30 days, 4.00 per cent for 31 to 45 days, and 4.50 per cent for 46 to 120 days. Deposits with a tenure of 151 to 179 days offer a higher return of 6.00 per cent, while those maturing between 180 to 364 days earn 5.25 per cent. A one-year deposit fetches 6.30 per cent, whereas special tenures like 375 days and 444 days provide attractive rates of 7.25 per cent and 7.10 per cent, respectively. For longer tenures, deposits beyond one year but under three years mostly offer an interest rate of 6.00 per cent to 6.50 per cent, with specific periods such as 777 days and 999 days (non-callable) earning 6.50 per cent and 6.40 per cent, respectively.
 
Senior citizens (aged 60 years and above) are entitled to an additional 0.50 per cent interest on term deposits of less than Rs 3 crore for maturities of 180 days and beyond, applicable to fresh as well as renewed deposits. Furthermore, super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above) receive an extra 0.15 per cent interest on specific tenure deposits such as 333 days, 444 days, 555 days, 777 days, 999 days.
 
Revised w.e.f. 01/04/2025 (% p.a.)
Maturity Fixed Deposit  Less than Rs.3 Cr
7 - 14 Days 3.50(#)
15 - 30 Days 3.5
31 - 45 Days 4
46 - 90 Days 4.5
91 - 120 Days 4.5
121-150 Days 4.5
151 - 179 Days 6
180 – 364 Days 5.25
1 Year 6.3
>1 Years - 374 Days 6
375 Days 7.25
376 Days - 443 Days 6
444 Days 7.10($)
445 Days - <22 Months 6
22 Months (PSB Green Earth) 6.10*
>22 Months-<2 Years 6
2 Years - 776 Days 6.3
777 Days 6.50($)
778 Days -998 Days 6.3
999 Days ( Callable) 6.35($)
999 Days (Non-Callable)* 6.40($)
1000 Days - < 3 Years 6.3
3 Years -< 44 Months 6
44 Months (PSB Green Earth) 6.10*
>44 Months - 5 years 6
5 Y 6.5
66 Months (PSB Green Earth) 6.35*
>5Y - < 66 Month 6.25
66 Month (PSB Green Earth) 6.35*
> 66 Month -10Y 6.25
   
(#) Minimum amount of term deposit shall be Rs. 1.00 lac
 
($) Valid for period upto 30.06.2025 only.
  (*) As Per Terms & Conditions
 
Indian Bank
 
Indian Bank continues to offer its special fixed deposit schemes: IND Supreme (300 Days) and IND Super (400 Days). These schemes provide a maximum interest rate of 8.05 per cent for super senior citizens. The bank has maintained its existing interest rates for both regular and special fixed deposits. 
IND SUPER 400 DAYS -Rate of Interest (% p.a)
Rate of Interest (% p.a) w.e.f 03.10.2024
Public 7.30 %
Senior Citizen 7.80 %
Super Senior Citizen 8.05 %
 
IND SUPREME 300 DAYS
    Category Rate of Interest (%p.a)   Public 7.05 % Senior Citizen 7.55 % Super Senior Citizen 7.80 %  

More From This Section

Harvard

Trump targets Harvard, 59 US colleges: How foreign students are affected

Is the cash reserve ratio (CRR) a deadweight on banks? Of every Rs 100 raised by banks in deposits, Rs 4.50 is locked up and it earns nothing by way of interest. The CRR framework is in the spotlight because one, a good number of folks now opt to par

How and where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Value Research breaks it down

schengen visa

Don't risk Schengen visa rejection: 4 insurance covers you need to travel

Premiumfund, tax

Debt-plus-arbitrage FoFs offer tax edge for moderate-risk investors

spam scam phone

Delhi woman loses ₹47 lakh in KYC Scam via WhatsApp call: How to stay safe?

Topics : Fixed deposits BS Web Reports finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon