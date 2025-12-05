Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI policy: Home loan borrowers can save Rs 9 lakh on a Rs 50 lakh loan

RBI policy: Home loan borrowers can save Rs 9 lakh on a Rs 50 lakh loan

RBI rate cut: A fourth rate cut in 2025 has brought the repo rate to 5.25 percent, giving homebuyers room to save through lower EMIs, shorter tenures, and better lending rates

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

In good news for home loan borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, bringing it down from 5.5% to 5.25%. The latest cut brings total reductions in 2025 to 125 basis points. The change has given homebuyers fresh hope of lower EMIs as banks start adjusting their lending rates.
 
“With a 25 basis point cut, policy is now more clearly aligned towards supporting growth. Home loan borrowers will see modest but meaningful relief as lending rates adjust,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.
 
How do borrowers stand to gain?
 
Shetty said the cumulative 125 basis point reduction this year has already eased EMIs, and for a Rs 50 lakh loan over 20 years the lower rates can reduce lifetime interest outgo by about Rs 9 lakh.
 
 
How much are people gaining?

  — For a Rs 50 lakh home loan over 20 years, the 125 basis point cumulative cut in 2025 works out to:
  — About Rs 800–Rs 1,000 lower EMI per month after the rate reductions already passed on.
 
— Around Rs 9 lakh reduction in total lifetime interest, as mentioned by Adhil Shetty.
 
If a borrower keeps the EMI unchanged and shortens the tenure, savings can rise to Rs 10 lakh or more over the full loan period, depending on the original rate. 
 
What home loan borrowers must do now?
 
“Home loan borrowers should act immediately, as banks like SBI and PNB have already lowered rates to 7.75%-8.35% for floating loans. This rate reduction increases borrowers’ purchasing rate by lowering EMIs and encourages real estate demand, directly benefiting developers through cheaper financing and faster sales,” said Rajat Bokolia, CEO, Newstone.
 
Existing borrowers can also find more room to save. “Existing borrowers can enhance savings by holding EMIs steady and shortening tenure, which helps bring long-term liabilities under better control,” said Shetty. 
Market response and affordability trends
 
“However, the real impact hinges on the effective transmission of these benefits. If banks swiftly pass on this rate cut to borrowers, we anticipate a renewed surge in sales velocity carrying firmly into Q1 2026,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.
 
Housing prices have continued to rise across major cities. ANAROCK Research noted that average prices across the top seven cities rose by around 10% in 2025. Puri said the latest move gives buyers some breathing space. “This can encourage aspiring homebuyers who had paused their decisions due to price hikes to finally take the plunge. The rate cut is a distinct sentiment multiplier for year-end sales,” he said.
 
Best home loan interest rates across banks and housing finance companies (Dec 2025), as provided by Paisabazaar:
 
Public sector banks
 
State Bank of India
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.50% – 8.95%
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.50% – 8.95%
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.50% – 8.95%
 
Punjab National Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.50% – 9.35%
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.45% – 9.25%
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.45% – 9.25%
 
Bank of Maharashtra
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.35% – 10.15%
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.35% – 10.15%
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.35% – 10.15%
 
Indian Overseas Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.35% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.35% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.35% onwards
 
Indian Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.40% – 9.40%
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.40% – 9.40%
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.40% – 9.40%
 
Private sector banks
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.70% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.70% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.70% onwards
 
ICICI Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.65% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.65% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.65% onwards
 
HSBC Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.70% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.70% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.70% onwards
 
South Indian Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.80% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.80% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.80% onwards
 
Karnataka Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.30% – 11.68%
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.30% – 11.68%
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.30% – 11.68%
 
HDFC Bank
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.90% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.90% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.90% onwards
 
Housing finance companies (HFCs)
 
LIC Housing Finance
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.50% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.50% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.50% onwards
 
Tata Capital
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.75% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.75% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.75% onwards
 
Aditya Birla Capital
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.75% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.75% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.75% onwards
 
ICICI Home Finance
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.50% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.50% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.50% onwards
 
Godrej Housing Finance
Up to Rs 30 lakh: 7.75% onwards
Rs 30–75 lakh: 7.75% onwards
Above Rs 75 lakh: 7.75% onwards

Topics : Home Loan RBI Policy BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

