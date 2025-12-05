Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / 'We allow market to determine price': RBI Guv Malhotra on INR depreciation

'We allow market to determine price': RBI Guv Malhotra on INR depreciation

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank does not target exchange-rate levels and intervenes only to curb abnormal volatility

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that inflation at 0.2 per cent is not the right level; we target to achieve 4 per cent.(Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday responded to questions on the central bank's role in arresting the downslide of rupee, saying it allows markets to determine the price. His comments came as the national currency recently hit an all-time low, falling to the 90-mark against the dollar on Wednesday.
 
Speaking during the post-monetary policy press conference, the RBI Governor said, "We don’t target any specific price levels or bands. We let markets function; they are very deep and efficient. We just let the rupee find its correct position, correct level." 
 
 
He added that in February, the rupee vs dollar index climbed to 88, and within three months, it came back to 84. "These kinds of movements can happen. Our aim is to reduce any abnormal volatility. The external sector is also very strong going forward. We have sufficient reserves and are likely to get capital flows. We are in a very comfortable position as far as the external sector is concerned," Malhotra said.
 
In its December 2025 policy review, the RBI said it will conduct Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases of government securities worth ₹1 trillion and a three-year dollar–rupee buy/sell swap of $5 billion to inject further durable liquidity into the financial system.

Also Read

Modi-Putin

India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

Stock Market LIVE, December 5, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities rise as RBI cuts repo rate; Sensex up 450 pts, Nifty nears 26,200

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: US tariffs have minimal impact on economy, says Guv Malhotra

Home Loan

RBI policy: Home loan borrowers can save Rs 9 lakh on a Rs 50 lakh loan

indigo airlines, indigo

₹1 lakh fares stun flyers as IndiGo cancels all Delhi flights till midnight

'Have to focus on transmission'

Earlier today, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent from 5.5 per cent in the December policy meeting. The latest cut came after a pause for two consecutive meetings. 
 
When asked about further rate cuts, the Governor said, "Now we have to concentrate on policy rate transmission to the economy."

Targetting 4% inflation: Malhotra

When asked about low inflation levels, Malhotra said, "Inflation at 0.2 per cent is not the right level; we target to achieve 4 per cent." He added that the RBI has factored in the rupee at current levels in inflation estimates.
 
The retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 0.25 per cent in October due to record-low food prices and the impact of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts, which eased prices across several sectors.  
 
In its December policy meeting, the RBI further lowered the inflation forecast for FY26, bringing it down to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent forecasted in October. The lower projections came on the back of falling food prices.

Growth likely to soften

The RBI also revised its growth forecast upward to 7.3 per cent for FY26, compared to 6.8 per cent projected in the October policy meeting. Explaining why the RBI expects growth to soften, Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said that current growth levels are very high, and some moderation is natural as base effects come into play. Malhotra added, "Some of it is also export-led. Earlier, we reduced the growth rate based on high tariff impact on several sectors such as textiles, shrimps, etc."

More From This Section

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI cuts repo rate 25 bps to 5.25%, keeps stance neutral as inflation eases

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in December policy review

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's ₹1 trn OMO purchase to add liquidity: What is it and why it matters

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%, projects FY26 growth at 7.3%

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting Rupee vs dollar RBI Governor RBI monetary policy GDP growth India inflation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon