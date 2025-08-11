Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Received an e-PAN email? Govt warns it's a scam. Here's how to report it

Received an e-PAN email? Govt warns it's a scam. Here's how to report it

Scammers are sending fake e-PAN emails to steal personal and financial details. Government shares tips to identify the fraud and where to report it.

PIB fact check

PIB fact check

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A seemingly official email offering you an “instant” e-PAN card could cost you far more than your Permanent Account Number. The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit has warned taxpayers that such emails are fake and part of a phishing scam aimed at stealing financial and personal data.

What’s the scam?

 
Scammers are sending emails that mimic government communication, urging recipients to download their e-PAN card via a link. Clicking the link or sharing requested information could expose sensitive details, such as PAN, Aadhaar, bank account numbers, or passwords, to cybercriminals.
 
Such scams exploit the fact that PAN is a key identity document for income tax filing, high-value transactions, and KYC (know your customer) compliance. Once in the wrong hands, your PAN can be misused to open bank accounts, apply for loans, or launder money.
 
 

How to identify the fraud?

 
The Income Tax Department never asks for sensitive details over email, SMS, or calls. Common red flags include:
 
·  Generic greetings (“Dear User”) instead of your name

Also Read

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree gets ₹792 cr contract from IT dept to overhaul PAN services

Pan card

Emails ask taxpayers to download fake PAN cards: How to stay safe

Pan card

Since Covid-19 pandemic, around half a million trusts added to PAN datapremium

Sebi

Sebi extends auto trading window rules to kin of designated persons

Aadhaar PAN

CBDT mandates PAN-Aadhaar linking for specific holders by 2025 end: Details

 
·  Urgent or threatening tone to force quick action
 
·  Suspicious links not ending with “.gov.in”
 
·  Spelling errors or poor formatting in the email body
 
If the email claims to be from the Income Tax Department but asks you to download a file or click a link outside its official website, it’s a red flag.
 

How to stay safe?

 
·  Ignore and delete any unsolicited e-PAN email
 
·  Do not click on suspicious links or attachments
 
·  Check the sender’s domain, official communication comes from “@incometax.gov.in” or related verified government domains
 
·  Access PAN services directly from the official portals only. 
 

How to report?

 
The Income Tax Department advises reporting phishing attempts immediately:
 
1.      Forward the email to webmanager@incometax.gov.in
 
2.      Include the email header for better tracking
 
3.      You can also report to incident@cert-in.org.in for cybercrime intervention
 
An e-PAN is free and instantly available via the government’s website, you do not need to respond to random emails. In the age of rising digital fraud, it’s safer to type official URLs yourself than to trust a link in your inbox.
 

More From This Section

DLF, DLF Mumbai

Luxury homes to prime rentals: DLF's ₹33,500 cr expansion plan decoded

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Tax changes on hold: Government to reintroduce New Income Tax Bill today

OpenAI shopping feature, ChatGPT product search, ChatGPT shopping, WhatsApp integration, Online shopping, e-commerce companies

With the festival season near, essential tips for navigating online salespremium

ICICI Bank

Fail to keep ₹50k in ICICI urban account? Here's how much you may be fined

treasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

Treasury bills: Use SIP to smooth rate volatility, invest steadilypremium

Topics : Finance News Pan card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon