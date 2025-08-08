Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Treasury bills: Use SIP to smooth rate volatility, invest steadily

Treasury bills: Use SIP to smooth rate volatility, invest steadily

Investors with regular income, short-term goals, and a strong need for capital preservation may go for T-Bills

treasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system
premium

Investors who desire liquidity should access T-Bills via the mutual fund route. “Mutual funds offer higher liquidity and easier exit options,” says Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced the systematic investment plan (SIP) feature for investing in treasury bills (T-Bills) via its Retail Direct platform. Retail investors must understand the suitability of this instrument for their financial goals before venturing into them.
 
Understanding T-Bills 
T-Bills are short-term government borrowing instruments issued by the RBI. “T-Bills have tenures like 91, 182, and 364 days. Dated government securities (G-Secs) are issued by the RBI for longer-term borrowing, with tenures ranging from one year to 50 years,” says Udbhav Shah, proprietor, DravyaSiddhi, an Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi)-registered mutual fund and
Topics : Treasury Bills Personal Finance bond market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon