Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rs 5 cr: Portfolio value on investing Rs 30k monthly at 10% annual increase

As per the FundsIndia Research Report, by investing Rs 30,000 per month with a 10% annual increase in contribution, you can achieve your first Rs 50 lakh in 7 years at an assumed rate of 12%.

MF NSO, Mutual Funds

Illustration

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Imagine you're growing a snowball by rolling it down a hill. As it rolls, it picks up more snow, making the snowball bigger and bigger. This is similar to how compounding works in investments.

  • You start with an initial investment (the snowball's core).
  • You earn a return on that investment (the additional snow).
  • The return is then added to your initial investment, becoming the new base for future returns (the snowball grows).
  • In subsequent periods, you earn returns not just on your initial investment, but also on the accumulated returns from previous periods (the snowball keeps growing faster).
  • The longer you stay invested and allow your returns to compound, the greater your overall growth will be.

The 7-3-2 Rule:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This rule is a simplified way to estimate the investment amount needed to reach a specific target corpus (total amount) considering compounding. It uses ratios:

7: This represents the portion of your target corpus that will come from your initial investment.
3: This represents the portion that will come from your returns.
2: This represents the ratio of your investment to the total amount (investment + returns) needed to achieve your target corpus in one year.

As per FundsIndia,it takes a painfully long seven years to reach your first Rs 50 lakh, but it takes only half the time that is 3 years to reach your second Rs 50 lakh and only two years to reach your third Rs 50  lakh. By the time you reach your 15th year, you add almost Rs 50 lakh every year!

More From This Section

retirement

Yes, you can save too much for retirement: Here's what you must know

Muharram

Muharram 2024 holiday: Banks, stock market, schools shut today; know more

Mutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity

Budget 2024 wishlist: Amfi's hopes for mutual fund reforms and tax benefits

Tax

Altered financial situation? Switch between new and old tax regime

Tax

Deduction, rebates, liability: Which tax regime is suited for your salary


The table below  shows how the 7-3-2 rule plays out with different investment percentages at a 12% annual return. 

Now lets assume you are investing Rs 30,000 monthly at 12% annual returns.

5crcorpus

Compounding is the process in which interest is calculated on an initial principal sum of money and then further interest is earned on the accumulated interest as well. Compound interest can be thought of as “interest on the interest”, or in the case of investment funds, as “return on the returns”. Assume you are investing Rs 30,000 monthly at 12% annual returns.

  • It takes a painstakingly long 12 years to reach the first crore.
  • The 2nd crore takes another 5 long years.
  • And then the power of compounding starts to kick in… 
  • The 3rd crore takes only 3 years! 
  • The 4th crore takes only 2 years and 3 months
  • The 5th crore takes less than 2 years! 

The second chart below also showcases the potential of SIPs with compounding. By investing Rs 50,000 monthly with a 10% annual increase in your contribution and assuming a 12% annual return, here's what you could achieve:

  • Year 1-7: Accumulate your first Rs 80 lakh.
  • Year 7-10: Grow your corpus by another Rs 1.6 crore (including the first Rs 80 lakh).
  • Year 13: Reach a significant milestone of Rs 3.2 crore.
  • Year 17: Celebrate achieving your goal of Rs 5.6 crore!
80lakhsip1

Three factors play a crucial role in reaching your crore-club dream:

Discipline is Key: Sticking to your SIP plan consistently, even during market ups and downs, is essential.
Incremental Growth Matters: Increasing your SIP contribution annually helps you reach your goal faster.
Compounding Does the Magic: Re-investing your returns lets your money grow exponentially over time.

Point to note: The 7-3-2 rule is a simplification and may not be perfectly accurate, especially for long-term investments.
The actual time it takes to reach your target corpus will depend on the investment return and the frequency of compounding (e.g., monthly vs. annually). This rule is a helpful starting point for understanding how much you might need to invest to reach your financial goals.

 

Also Read

mutual fund investment

Mutual funds equity AUM surges past Rs 30 trillion in June, shows data

SIP inflows

Rs 15,000: Monthly SIP required to reach Rs 10 crore at the age of 60

SIP Calculator

Plan Your Investments Smartly & Easily With a SIP Calculator

PremiumSIP, mutual fund, investment

Bulwark against closure storm: SIPs ride out the withdrawal gust

PremiumKalpen Parekh

Expecting daily positive moves in stock market is unreasonable: Parekh

Topics : SIP investment SIP Mutual funds SIP SIP inflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon