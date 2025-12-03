Suryoday SFB raises fixed deposit rates by up to 8.24%, joins peers

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Suryoday Small Finance Bank raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on Wednesday, keeping its products competitive as investors reassess strategies amid expectations of favourable central bank policy in 2026.
What has changed
The bank has updated rates across key tenures for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The most notable revision is the continued offering of an 8 per cent annual interest rate on the five-year FD. Both regular and senior citizen customers receive the same nominal rate, but the annualised yield goes up to 8.24 per cent.
For shorter and medium tenures, the bank continues to offer relatively strong returns. The one-year FD now carries an interest rate of 7.25 per cent, applicable across domestic, NRE, and NRO deposits. The same 7.25 per cent rate applies to deposits up to 36 months, with an annualised yield of 7.45 per cent.
Key revised rates (below Rs 3 crore)
Five-year FD: 8.00 per cent per annum (8.24 per cent annualised yield) for both regular and senior citizens
One-year FD: 7.25 per cent per annum (7.45 per cent annualised yield) across domestic, NRE and NRO accounts
One to three years: 7.25 per cent per annum (7.45 per cent annualised yield)
The bank offers flexible deposit tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years, seeking to serve investors with different needs, from short-term liquidity to long-term wealth creation. For senior citizens, the 8.24 per cent yield on longer tenures remains one of the more attractive secured options in the small-finance banking space.
All Suryoday SFB fixed deposits are insured under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation. This offers protection up to the prescribed limit, adding a layer of security for retail savers.