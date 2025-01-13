Business Standard

Saudi Arabia tighten visa health rules: Key changes for Indian visitors

Saudi Arabia plans to welcome 7.5 million Indian travellers annually by 2030

Saudi Arabia

Photo: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Planning to visit Saudi Arabia? The country on Friday introduced updated health requirements for travellers with Umrah and visit visas, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
 
Indians visiting Saudi
 
Every year millions of Indians visit Saudi Arabia. In 2022, approximately 2.5 million Indian nationals travelled to Saudi Arabia. Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia plans to welcome 7.5 million Indian travellers annually by 2030, aligning with its Vision 2030 initiative to position tourism as a pivotal component of its economy.
 
Mandatory meningitis vaccine for visitors  
 
Visitors to Saudi Arabia are now required to have the meningitis vaccine before entry, the government said in a press release. Proof of vaccination must be presented, with the certificate issued at least 10 days before the travel date. Children under one year old are exempt from this requirement.  
 

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has instructed airlines to ensure compliance with these measures. Airlines must verify that all passengers meet the vaccination requirements before travel.  
 
Rules for polio vaccination certificates  
 
Specific rules also apply for polio vaccination certificates:  
 
< Travellers from Pakistan must present a valid polio vaccination certificate.  
< Passengers transiting through Afghanistan, Kenya, Congo, or Mozambique are required to show a polio vaccination certificate unless their stay in the transit area is under 12 hours.  
 
These measures, according to the SCAA, aim to protect both residents and visitors.  
 
Saudi Arabia is not alone in implementing stricter health protocols. In Indonesia, travellers must fill in the electronic SatuSehat Health Pass (SSHP) as part of entry requirements.  
 
“All passengers and aircraft personnel travelling from abroad are required to fill in this health pass,” the SSHP website explains. “By declaring your health condition and travel history, you contribute to safer travel in Indonesia.”  
 
These measures were introduced in response to the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring a global health emergency in September 2024 following the emergence of a mutant virus.

