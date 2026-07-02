Scuba diving gains depth as more Indians spend on underwater experiences

The appeal goes beyond the thrill of exploring marine life. For many, diving offers a rare opportunity to disconnect from the digital world, immerse themselves in nature and discover an entirely new perspective beneath the sea.

For 13-year-old Mumbai resident Parth Mansukhani, scuba diving has become much more than a holiday activity. A certified Junior PADI Open Water Diver, he recalls that the most memorable part of diving wasn't simply seeing marine life—it was experiencing it in its natural habitat. "Photographs amaze you, but being underwater is completely different," he says. "You don't just see marine life—you feel joy, surprise, excitement and even a little fear. It's an experience you can never get from pictures."

Parth is already looking forward to becoming an Advanced Open Water Diver. Yet one of his biggest takeaways from scuba diving has little to do with the ocean itself. Instead, he says scuba diving taught him the value of collaboration over competition more than school ever did. "In school, we work in groups, but we're often competing for marks. In scuba diving, you always have a buddy. If something goes wrong, your buddy is there to help you. It taught me the importance of trust and teamwork," he says.

Where Indians are diving Scuba diving in India is taught by certified instructors affiliated with internationally recognised training organisations, including the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), Scuba Schools International (SSI), National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) and Confédération Mondiale des Activités Subaquatiques (CMAS). Among these, PADI, the world's largest scuba diving training and certification organisation, has the widest presence in India. Operating in over 180 countries, it offers globally recognised certifications that allow divers to dive with certified operators around the world. Most recreational dive centres in destinations such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep offer PADI-certified courses, from introductory dives to advanced and professional certifications.

According to Vinod Bondi, Regional Manager, PADI India, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands remain the country's premier diving destination, thanks to their warm waters, vibrant coral reefs and renowned dive sites around Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep), Neil Island (Shaheed Dweep) and North Bay Island. Internationally, the Maldives and Thailand continue to be favourites among Indian travellers for their rich marine biodiversity, easy accessibility and beginner-friendly dive sites. "Both destinations are ideal for those looking to combine a holiday with earning their PADI Open Water Diver certification," he adds.

One of the biggest misconceptions about scuba diving is that it is only for expert swimmers or adrenaline junkies. Bondi says, "The PADI Open Water Diver course is designed specifically for beginners and builds confidence gradually." Another common myth is that diving is dangerous. With proper training and adherence to safety protocols, scuba diving is a safe and immensely rewarding activity. It is less about thrills and chills and more about exploration, mindfulness and connecting with the underwater world.

The cost of going underwater Contrary to popular perception, scuba diving is no longer an exclusive or prohibitively expensive hobby. Entry-level experiences are accessible for first-time travellers, while those looking to pursue diving more seriously can gradually invest in certifications and equipment.

While most beginners rent equipment from their dive centre, those who dive regularly often choose to invest in their own gear. Entry-level equipment prices vary by brand, with a mask costing around ₹2,000-4,000, fins ₹3,000-5,000, a wetsuit ₹10,000-30,000, and a dive computer — used to monitor depth, time and ascent rates—priced between ₹18,000 and ₹28,000.

For those looking to try scuba diving without committing to a certification course, a PADI Discover Scuba Dive costs ₹5,000-8,000 in India. Conducted over a day, it typically includes a basic theory and safety briefing, a confined-water skills session, one guided open-water dive with a certified PADI Professional, and full scuba equipment rental.

The PADI Open Water Diver course, the world's most popular entry-level scuba certification, costs ₹25,000–35,000 in India. Conducted over three to four days, it includes PADI eLearning and classroom instruction, confined-water training, four open-water training dives with a certified PADI instructor, full scuba equipment rental, and an internationally recognised PADI Open Water Diver certification upon successful completion.

The PADI Advanced Open Water Diver course costs ₹20,000–28,000 in India and is typically completed over two to three days. It includes PADI eLearning and classroom review, five adventure dives — including the mandatory Deep Dive and Underwater Navigation dives — along with three elective dives such as Night Diving, Wreck Diving, Drift Diving, Peak Performance Buoyancy or Fish Identification, depending on local conditions. The course also includes scuba equipment rental, boat fees (where applicable) and the internationally recognised PADI Advanced Open Water Diver certification upon successful completion.

In about a week, you can complete both certifications in India (basic and advanced) for roughly ₹60,000–70,000, excluding travel and accommodation.

PADI Open Water Diver courses are also widely available overseas. In the Maldives, the course typically costs ₹50,000-60,000, while in Thailand, prices generally range from ₹26,000-36,000, depending on the dive centre, location and inclusions.

More than an adventure sport For Aakarsh Chandan, a PADI Specialty Instructor who has been teaching scuba diving since 2012, the biggest change over the past decade has been its growing accessibility.

"Scuba diving has become far more mainstream," he says. "Today, people can either commit to a four-day certification course that allows them to dive anywhere in the world or simply try a Discover Scuba Dive, where they experience the underwater world without the time or financial commitment of becoming certified."

The audience has broadened considerably, he says — from honeymooners and first-time travellers wanting a single dive to enthusiasts who now plan annual dive holidays much like trekking vacations.

Yet, according to Chandan, scuba diving is as much about people as it is about marine life.

"It's a buddy sport. You're never allowed to dive alone. Your buddy is your support system and your safety net. But beyond safety, diving teaches a different kind of communication. Underwater, you communicate through eye contact and body language. Sometimes, you understand each other without saying a word."

He also points to the friendships formed between dives.

"You spend hours together on the boat, listening to music, discussing the dive, exchanging photographs and stories. Many people meet lifelong friends on dive trips."

For Chandan, the ocean has also become a place of mindfulness.

"For 40 to 60 minutes underwater, it's just you, your breathing and your thoughts. I don't meditate much on land, but underwater is where I feel the calmest."

Describing the sensation of diving, he adds, "Most of us will never experience space, but the feeling of weightlessness exists right here on Earth. Floating through a school of fish and being welcomed by a coral reef is simply irreplaceable."

The luxury of silence As experiential travel grows in popularity, scuba diving is evolving from a niche adventure sport into a meaningful lifestyle pursuit. Whether it is the thrill of exploring coral reefs, the discipline of learning a new skill or the quiet mindfulness of being underwater, the appeal extends far beyond the dive itself.

As 40-year-old Delhi-based diver Neha Uppal puts it, "What begins as an adventure often becomes something far more profound. Beyond the colourful reefs and marine life, scuba diving offers a rare opportunity to disconnect from the noise of everyday life, reconnect with nature and discover a sense of calm that is difficult to find on land."