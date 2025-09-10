Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sebi eases InvIT, REIT rules for HNIs: ₹25 Lakh now enough to get started

Sebi eases InvIT, REIT rules for HNIs: ₹25 Lakh now enough to get started

From ₹1 Crore to ₹25 Lakh: Sebi Cuts Minimum InvIT Investment Size

NSE, BSE, shares slump, trading volumes, Sebi, Jane Street, high-frequency traders, derivatives turnover, market capitalization, index options, F&O turnover

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made it easier for investors to access Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by lowering the minimum ticket size for primary market investments. 
 
Starting September, investors can participate in privately placed InvITs with ₹25 lakh, compared with the earlier steep thresholds of ₹1 crore or even ₹25 crore depending on the asset mix. This brings the primary market in line with the secondary market, where the minimum lot size was already ₹25 lakh.  Sebi notified rules on Tuesday to reduce the minimum allotment lot in the primary market for privately placed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
 
 
For affluent individuals and family offices looking to diversify beyond stocks, bonds, or mutual funds, this reform opens the door to infrastructure-backed income streams. InvITs typically distribute stable cash flows generated by toll roads, power projects, or telecom towers, while REITs offer exposure to commercial real estate like office parks and malls. By reducing the barrier to entry, Sebi is making these asset classes more accessible to investors who earlier found the upfront commitment too high.
 
Sebi has also clarified the classification of “public” unitholders in REITs and InvITs. Under the new rules, units held by related parties of the sponsor, investment manager, or project manager will not be counted as “public” — unless such entities are Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), in which case they will be included. This widens the pool of units qualifying as public shareholding.
 
In another relief, Sebi has allowed holding companies (holdcos) to offset their own negative cash flows against inflows from underlying special purpose vehicles (SPVs) before distributing funds to InvITs/REITs, provided adequate disclosures are made. Earlier, holdcos were required to distribute 100% of cash received from SPVs, irrespective of their own balance sheets.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi refuses more data to US trading firm Jane Street as probe deepens

Sebi

Sebi comes out with simplified disclosure format for portfolio managers

SEBI

Sebi eases IPO regulations, allows startup founders to retain ESOPs

SEBI

Sebi revises InvITs norms, minimum investment slashed to ₹25 lakh

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi notifies easier delisting rules for PSUs with 90% govt holding

 
To improve transparency, Sebi has also aligned the timelines for quarterly, valuation, and financial reporting, eliminating the earlier mismatch. Additionally, the regulator has simplified the format for portfolio manager disclosure documents, which now must be shared with clients along with a certificate in Form C before signing agreements.
 
The bottom line: If you’re an HNI or seasoned investor with at least ₹25 lakh to commit, InvITs and REITs are now easier to access and could serve as a steady income-generating addition to your portfolio. 
 
But like all investments, they come with risks tied to interest rates, asset performance, and market demand for infrastructure and real estate.

More From This Section

retirement

Half a million dollars for a break? World's rich take 3 mini-retirements

silver trading silver investment

Silver outlook: Book profit and rebalance if allocation exceeds 5-7%premium

loan

FD or mutual fund loan? Experts break down the cheaper way to raise cash

income tax itr taxation

Filed a wrong ITR? Here's how to rectify mistakes and avoid penalties

health insurance

OPD insurance cover rises four-fold in 3 years: What are its benefits

Topics : SEBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon