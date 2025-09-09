Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / OPD insurance cover rises four-fold in 3 years: What are its benefits

OPD insurance cover rises four-fold in 3 years: What are its benefits

Rising health care costs make OPD cover mainstream, with more Indians using it for doctor visits, tests and medicines

health insurance

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hospital outpatient department (OPD) coverage, once seen as a niche add-on, is becoming a mainstream feature in health insurance. Almost 22 per cent of health policies now come bundled with OPD benefits, up from just 5 per cent three years ago on their platform, according to Policybazaar.
 

Everyday health care

 
Traditional health insurance was largely designed around hospitalisation. OPD cover changes that by taking care of day-to-day medical needs like:
 
  • Doctor consultations (35-40 per cent of usage) 
  • Diagnostics (25-30 per cent) 
  • Pharmacy bills (20-25 per cent) 
  • OPD coverage includes dental treatment, mental health consultation, and preventive check-ups.
 
Unlike hospitalisation claims that may be used only once in several years, OPD policies see far more engagement. Customers typically make three to four claims annually, according to Policybazaar.
 
 

OPD coverage expands

 
“Over the last three years, OPD has transformed the way customers perceive health insurance. Instead of waiting for hospitalisation to use their cover, people are now engaging multiple times a year for doctor visits, medicines, or diagnostics,” said Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance at Policybazaar.
 
The company gave three reasons for OPD coverage demand:

Also Read

health insurance plans

Evaluate OPD plans on sum insured, coverage, sub-limit, and networkpremium

heatwave summer heat

Scorching weather in North India drives rise in heat-related illnessespremium

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 314 pts higher, Nifty at 24,869 led by IT shares; Infy jumps 5%

ITDC logo

Smallcap hotel & resorts stock ITDC zooms 20% on heavy volumes

US visa, H4, H1B

No Dropbox: Indian applicants, kids, seniors face in-person US Interviews

 
Ease of use: Around 90 per cent of OPD claims are cashless, working much like a payment wallet at clinics or pharmacies.
 
Digital adoption: Tele-consultations (45-50 per cent) are nearly on par with physical visits (50–55 per cent).
 
Broader coverage: OPD insurance plans cover dental, vision, physiotherapy, and even nutrition counselling.
 

Who is buying OPD cover

 
Urban professionals in their 30s and 40s make up the largest segment of OPD users. Tier-I cities account for half of all adoption, though Tier-II centres are catching up quickly. Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai stand out as hotspots of high demand.
 
While men form the majority of current users (80 per cent), women are an emerging growth segment. Seniors, too, are increasingly opting for OPD plans to manage recurring medical expenses.
 
Another appealing part of OPD cover is preventive health care. Insurers report 5-10 per cent fewer hospitalisation cases among OPD adopters, as patients are more likely to seek early intervention for health issues, according to Policybazaar.

More From This Section

US visa, H4, H1B

US ends third-country visa option, forcing Indians into longer wait, delays

real estate, luxury homes

Realty India's #1 investment at 63%, premium home demand doubles post Covid

realty sector, real estate

₹10 lakh crore stuck in stalled housing projects, warns investment advisor

Gold Bars, Gold

Gold crosses Rs 1.1 lakh, silver at 13-yr peak: What it means for investors

mutual fund, SIP

Consumption funds: Rising volumes, margins may lift thematic offeringspremium

Topics : OPD cover health insurance cover Health Insurance BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal GenZ Portests NewsAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon