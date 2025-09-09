Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi comes out with simplified disclosure doc format for portfolio managers

Sebi comes out with simplified disclosure doc format for portfolio managers

To facilitate ease of doing business, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with a simplified format for disclosure documents for portfolio managers.

Sebi

Last week, Sebi amended portfolio managers' rules to simplify the format for disclosure documents.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To facilitate ease of doing business, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with a simplified format for disclosure documents for portfolio managers.

The 'disclosure document' has been divided into two sections -- static and dynamic -- the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular.

The dynamic section includes the content that undergoes frequent changes, whereas the static section includes disclosures that do not change frequently.

Under the static section, portfolio managers need to disclose on disclaimer clauses, definitions, description, penalties, pending litigation or proceedings, findings of inspection for which action may have been taken or initiated by any regulatory authority, services offered, risk factors, nature of expenses, taxation, accounting policies, investors services and details of the diversification policy of the portfolio manager.

 

In the dynamic section, portfolio managers need to disclose client representation, financial performance, their performance, audit observations of the preceding three years and details of investments in the securities of related parties.

Also Read

Jane Street, court

Sebi refuses more data to US trading firm Jane Street as probe deepens

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi notifies easier delisting rules for PSUs with 90% govt holding

SEBI

Sebi expedites IPO approvals as it looks to ease regulations: Report

Jane Street Group, Jane Street

Sebi says Jane Street probe could be wider as firm demands release of docs

Jane Street Group, Jane Street

Jane Street vs Sebi: SAT hearing begins today in market manipulation case

The disclosure document is issued by every portfolio manager as a compendium of essential information, which enables investors to take well-informed investment decisions.

While this will not result in any change in the content of the disclosure document, it will provide operational convenience to the portfolio managers, as only the updated section of the disclosure document will need to be circulated to clients. Also, it will provide ease of understanding for investors to identify any material changes clearly highlighted in the communication.

Portfolio Management Services providers will have to ensure that each parameter of the 'disclosure document' begins on a fresh page. Only the page containing a change in any parameter would need to be certified by an independent Chartered Accountant and Principal Officer of the PMS. The same would also be highlighted in the communication to clients, Sebi said.

The updated disclosure document pages in which changes are carried out will be simultaneously communicated to the clients, updated on the website of the portfolio manager and filed with Sebi within seven working days from the date of change.

Last week, Sebi amended portfolio managers' rules to simplify the format for disclosure documents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee advances as Fed cuts weigh on dollar; ends higher at 88.11/$

ITDC logo

Smallcap hotel & resorts stock ITDC zooms 20% on heavy volumes

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 314 pts higher, Nifty at 24,869 led by IT shares; Infy jumps 5%

Ports, Shipping, Waterways

APSEZ, JSW Infra rally up to 4%; what's driving port services stocks?

Infosys

Infosys buyback history, stock reaction today, implications for investors

Topics : SEBI Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon